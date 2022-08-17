The prohibitions on Lionel Messi’s PSG diet imposed by the new nutritionist

Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Neymar must follow the orders of the new nutritionist (Reuters)

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reported at the end of last season a change of direction in sports management with the end of “bling-bling” footballers, as explained by the club president, Nasser Al Khalefi, to refer to the star players. This new policy not only concerns the signings, but also the rules that the campus must follow within the institution. In this context, the hiring of a new nutritionist was announced.

According to the French site The ParisianUntil last season, the club had a nutrition specialist who covered all areas, but strikingly, there was not one specifically focused on the men’s first team. Now, a Spanish expert on these issues has been hired to implement a regimen that all members of the professional team must respect.

“The first decision of the new nutritionist was to eliminate from the meals the Coke and Iced Tea, two drinks that are not very compatible with high-level sports”, informs the Gallic portal. In this way, two intakes have been put to an end that are not recommended for those who perform high-performance sports, as Cristiano Ronaldo himself had assured long ago.

At Euro 2021, the Portuguese took two bottles from the conference table

In June 2021, when the European Championship was being played, the Portuguese star took two bottles of cola that were in front of him in the conference room and pushed them aside: “Water. Coke, no.”said the captain of the Portuguese team at that time causing a fall 1.6% in the company’s shares. At that time, the signature went from being worth $242 billion a $238 billionthat is, it recorded total losses of USD 4 billion.

Last week Liam Holmes, one of the most renowned nutritionists in the Premier League, announced in dialogue with the British newspaper The Sun details of the diets to which soccer players are subjected. In that talk, he explained that foods that are dense in sugar, such as candies or, in this case, soft drinks, are only recommended in specific situations, such as at halftime of a game or in a very demanding training session, because they are capable of quickly replenishing energy. like almost no other.

Now, PSG has banned sugary drinks for its players during meals that take place at the club, such as breakfasts and lunches that are usually held in groups each day. The other novelty established by Luis Campos is that he demanded that the locker room belong to the footballers again. His goal is to turn it into a “sanctuary” to which many employees do not have access, as was the case until recently.

