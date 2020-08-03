The Promenade: 6 Reasons We’re Excited For Ryan Murphy’s Netflix Movie

The Plot

The Promenade is predicated on a musical of the identical identify, which had its first efficiency in 2016 however didn’t go to Broadway till 2018. It follows the story of Emma Nolan, a lesbian dwelling in Edgewater, Indiana, a really conservative small city. The faculty prevents Emma from attending the promenade together with her girlfriend, so 4 washed-up Broadway folks become involved. They see Emma’s story because the trigger to get behind and achieve a few of their previous glory.

I didn’t learn far more than the fundamental plot as a result of I like to look at one thing new with out realizing an excessive amount of concerning the plot prior, to actually expertise it as I watch, however from what I learn, undoubtedly looks like a enjoyable musical.