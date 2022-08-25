The promise of the survivors of the Azov Regiment on the Independence Day of Ukraine

The message of the Azov battalion for the Independence Day of Ukraine

The Ukraine’s Azov Regiment Vows to ‘Repel and Punish’ Russia in Independence Day Video published on Wednesday.

The video presenting the acting commander of Azov, Mykyta Nadtochiiwas filmed in Khortytsiaan island in the Dnipro River that is one of the holiest sites in the Ukrainian state.

“All actions of (Russian) ‘tsardom’, or rather a quasi-empire, are aimed at the destruction of everything Ukrainian. But not this time. Our nation has become more aware, and therefore stronger, to finally give a devastating response and forever repel and punish the criminals for all they have done over the centuries.” said.

promised a Ukrainian victory in the ongoing war with Russia and said that after the battle at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, where the battalion staged a heroic resistance, “Azov is all of Ukraine.”

“We are certainly going to win. This is proclaimed by the soldiers of the Azov battalion, who have escaped from the hell of Azovstal, where they wanted to destroy us with violence and dishonor. But a spirit of steel is born from the ashes. Now, Azov is in each of us. Azov is all of Ukraine. One, united and sovereign. Happy Independence Day!”.

Acting Commander of Azov Mykyta Nadtochii during the video shot on the island of Khortytsia

The video was released a day after the spokesman for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said that The occupation forces appeared to be installing metal cages in a hall in Mariupol as part of plans to set up what they called an “international court.” on Ukrainian prisoners of war, including military personnel from Azov.

The Azov Regiment began as a mostly far-right volunteer battalion after Russian-backed separatists occupied parts of eastern Donbas in 2014.

kyiv says the Azov Regiment was reformed away from its radical origins and has nothing to do with politics and is now a special task unit of the National Guard of Ukraine.

The regiment has also distanced itself from the views of its nationalist founder and denies accusations of fascism, Nazism and racism, saying that Russia spreads disinformation about the regiment.

Russia says that destroying the group is a key objective of their invasion.

