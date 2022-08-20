The Prosecutor’s Office presented a request for 36 months of preventive detention for Yenifer Paredes, Pedro Castillo’s sister-in-law

Yenifer Paredes could face preventive detention for 36 months. (N-Channel)

The Public ministry requested 36 months of preventive detention against the sister-in-law of President Pedro Castillo, Yenifer Paredes, for the alleged commission of the crime of money laundering and others to the detriment of the State. They are accused as members of an alleged criminal organization to be awarded million-dollar works in Cajamarca.

This Friday the appeal hearing was held to define whether to confirm or revoke the preventive detention against those involved. “Having presented the Prosecutor’s Office the request for preventive detention, what follows is that the Prosecutor’s Office is starting the criminal process” Luis Vargas Valdivia, a former prosecutor, told channel N. He added that the higher judges, in order to resolve the precautionary measure of preventive detention, must evaluate the evidence presented.

Shortly after, the Second National Criminal Court of Appeals ruled that there is no purpose in ruling on the appeal of the preliminary detention filed by Yenifer Paredes and José Nenil Medina for having presented the figure of theft of the matter.

“This is because the Prosecutor’s Office has already formalized the preparatory investigation and has requested 36 months of preventive detention against both investigated. Likewise, it provides that the file be sent to the court of origin (8th National Preparatory Investigation Court) “, they explained via Twitter

After this announcement, the Third National Preparatory Investigation Court of the National Supreme Court scheduled for Sunday, August 21, at 4:00 p.m. the preventive detention hearing against Yenifer Paredes and the mayor of Anguía, José Medina.

At one point, the court judge gave the floor to Yenifer Paredes. Castillo’s sister-in-law said succinctly: “From the beginning I have been collaborating with the justice system, I have gone to the Prosecutor’s Office and to Congress. What’s more, I’m here and I’ve only been summoned four times for the respective statements. I am ready to collaborate”

At another point, she interrupted the jury to explain that she was sick with COVID-19. But the authority called Paredes’ attention for cutting off the thread of the audience.

The fiscal Marita Barretowho leads the special team of prosecutors, will require that the sister of the first lady, Lilia Paredes, serve a 36-month prison sentence while the investigations into her alleged link with the companies of Hugo Espinofor what won millionaire contracts with the Ministry of Housingand Medina Guerrero, who is designated as the head of the criminal organization under the supposed mandate of Castillo Terrones and facilitates the directing of works in his locality.

In the case of Hugo and Anggi Espino, both would have accepted the sincere confession and recognized that the deposits of S/ 90 thousand from Walter and David Paredesbrothers of Yenifer Paredeswould have been led by her older sister, the first lady herself Lilia Paredes.

According to the report of the newspaper El Comercio, in an interrogation, the Espino brothers They recognized their participation in the crime they are accused of and would have recognized that the president’s sister-in-law and Mayor Medina would be behind the installation of the drinking water and basic sanitation system for a value of S/ 3 million in the district of Anguía .

The wife of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, Lilia Paredes, appeared Wednesday before a congressional commission investigating a case of alleged influence peddling involving her sister, but refused to answer questions from lawmakers.

Walter and David Paredesbrothers-in-law of President Pedro Castillo, are in the sights of prosecutor Hans Aguirre, who would have information that both characters were in charge of paying S / 90 thousand to the Espino brothers.

Those amounts would have been the payment that the Espinos received in exchange for showing their faces in alleged front companies so that they win infrastructure works for Chota.

The pre-trial detention hearing will be at 4:00 p.m. and in it more details will be known about the participation of the Espino brothers, the first lady, who has been designated as the coordinator of the distribution of works.

In addition, the Public Ministry manages the hypothesis that Yenifer Paredes She was hidden in one of the rooms of the Government Palace to avoid her arrest.

Meanwhile, the Espino brothers would change their legal situation and would be saved from preventive detention for accepting a sincere confession.

Yenifer Paredes, sister-in-law and non-biological daughter of Pedro Castillo.

The defense of Yenifer Paredes is trying through all legal areas to prevent her from going to prison and yesterday she filed a habeas corpus which has finally been admitted for processing by the Ninth Constitutional Court of Lima in charge of Judge Juan Fidel Torres Tasso. The measure would ensure that the investigated be released and comply with the provisions of the authorities at her home.

The document assures that there has been an attack against the individual freedom of the sister-in-law of Pedro Castillo, of due process, of the motivation of judicial resolutions, and of the right to health. The measure has been imposed against Judge Raúl Wenceslao Justiniano Romero in his capacity as head of the Eighth Preparatory Investigation Court of the National Superior Court. “Order that the favored Jennifer Paredes Navarro fulfill the preliminary detention order in her home or in a clinic to continue her treatment, because she has been infected with the coronavirus virus. Covid-19since, despite being aware of it, no measure has been ordered in this regard by the aforementioned court”, reads the request submitted by Víctor Vallejo Vásquez.

