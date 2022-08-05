The protagonist of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order talks about an appearance of the character in series or movies

Cameron Monaghan confirms the interest in the character of Cal Kestis being part of a live-action.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order appealed not only to many Star Wars fans, but also to those who wanted an action and exploration title with a universe as rich as that of this franchise. Now, EA y Respawn They prepare Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, where we will see the protagonist again, but what if we also see him outside of the games?

Of course there is interestCameron MonaghanRumors have been going on for some time possible appearance of Cal Kestis character in some film or series of the Star Wars license, which would give even more popularity to the Electronic Arts saga. Because of this, Screen Rant has not been slow to ask the actor about this question as soon as they have had the opportunity to do so.

Cameron Monaghan, who plays the character in video games, has been very brief in his response, but has confirmed that the interest in making it a reality exists, although nothing more can be advanced. “Of course there is interestThat’s all I can say,” he laughed.

Until we know more, the little we know about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is that it will be released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S sometime in 2023with a darker story than its predecessor and with interesting new mechanics if we look at the game figures that have been presented.

