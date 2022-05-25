The protagonist of Steelrising, in detail: this is the automaton of the action RPG created by the authors of Greedfall

The Spiders title dates the launch of its game set in the French Revolution for next September 8.

Steelrising is one of those games that, although it doesn’t have a lot of media hype yet, has managed to attract the attention of a large group of gamers. The Spiders studio is creating a steampunk setting through a mix between Automata and the French Revolutionsomething that does not leave behind some RPG action mechanics that unleash the fury of its protagonist: Aegisan automaton who is seen as the last hope of the revolt.

In Steelrising we can customize some parts of the protagonistFrom the PlayStation website they invite us to meet this character in their latest publication, where they present her as a machine that acted as a dancer in royal courts. In the midst of the historic French event, she has been forced to participate in the revolution through unnatural abilities for a human being, such as flurries of attacks with sharp blades or the possibility of hooking onto railings and balconies with its extendable leg.

Spider’s team has been based on other automaton constructions for the design of Aegis, although it maintains a dancer aesthetic that, in contrast to its deadly enemies, is seen as a figure agile and deadly. Additionally, the developers confirm that players can customize parts of said protagonistso we will have the opportunity to change the wig, facial features and material of the body of the automaton.

Although Spiders’ proposal has captured the interest of many users, the development studio does not stop raise expectations with gameplays loaded with action and machines. That is why, thanks to this premise that combines deadly mechanics with one of the biggest social events in history, we think that Steelrising is one of the 20 RPGs of 2022 that you should take into account if you are a lover of good role playing.

