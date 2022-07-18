The protagonist of Stray is based on a real street cat: this is his story

BlueTwelve Studio and Annapurna Interactive release the game on PC and PlayStation this July 19.

It remains nothing and less for Stray to be available on PC and PlayStation consoles. The title of BlueTwelve Studio edited by Annapurna Interactive opens tomorrow, but before the long-awaited day arrives, those responsible have wanted to offer us more details about its main cat.

In a post published on the official PlayStation blog we read how Swann Martin-Raget, producer of the development team, reveals that the character who ventures into this cyberpunk world is based on a real alley cat. Although Stray’s has no name, the feline he is inspired by does: his name is Murtaugh.

Murtaugh, the street cat that inspired Stray’s

This animal is one of the cats that the confounders (Viv and Koola) have, and was found in the streets near the city of Montpellier, France, hidden under a car. He was picked up from there and is much better now, also nicknamed “The Boss” and having been very supportive during development.

Another cat spent most days in the studyHowever, the cat who helped the animators was not Murtaugh, but rather Oscar, the pet of one of the team members. They wanted the behavior resembles as much as possible that of a real catand for this Oscar was in the studio almost every day and was recorded to try to replicate his attitudes within the game.

Oscar

Finally, the BlueTwelve Studio team doesn’t want to say goodbye without mentioning another cat: Jun. This one too he was in the studio most days to help animate Stray’s main cat, although they define him as “the head, executive, president and responsible director of the studio” in charge of making sure that the team works correctly.

Jun

For players to control the feline, they will have to wait very little, since Stray launches this July 19 on PC, PS4 and PS5, although its physical editions will take a little longer to arrive. Remember that, if you are a subscriber to PS Extra or Premium, the two new levels of the PlayStation subscription model, you can access the game at no additional cost from the service catalogue.

