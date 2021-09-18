The protection guard of the housing society used to sexually harass an 11-year-old lady, used to be stuck like this

Mumbai: In Kanjurmarg, an jap suburb of Mumbai, a lady used to be sexually assaulted by way of the protection guard of the society. A safety guard has been arrested for sexual harassment. The woman is a minor and her age is most effective 11 years now.Additionally Learn – UP: Demise sentence for rape and homicide of teen Dalit lady, choice got here in two and a part years

A police officer mentioned that the subject got here to gentle after the sufferer knowledgeable her oldsters about it. He mentioned that when this the daddy lodged a criticism with the police on Friday. After this the police took motion. Additionally Learn – UP: Inspector arrested for raping spouse, lady had additionally complained about difficult Rs 20 lakh

Police mentioned the accused (29), a resident of Kanjurmarg, used to be allegedly harassing the lady since August 15. A case has been registered underneath segment 354 (A) (attack or legal power with intent to outrage lady’s modesty) and quite a lot of provisions of the Coverage of Youngsters from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, the respectable mentioned. He mentioned the accused used to be produced within the courtroom, from the place he used to be remanded in police custody until September 22. Additionally Learn – The lady used to be gang-raped in a single day by way of tying her in an animal shed, the police had been shocked to peer the situation day after today