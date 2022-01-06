The protesting chief claimed that the SSP of Ferozepur had given details about the course of PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Top Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy was once stopped by way of protesters in Punjab the day gone by. Because of this, Top Minister Narendra Modi needed to keep at the flyover provide there for 20 mins. In the sort of scenario, it’s being regarded as a large lapse within the safety of the Top Minister. In the sort of scenario, now a wide variety of questions are being raised. In any case, the dialogue is intensifying about who knowledgeable the protesters concerning the modified street course of the Top Minister. In the meantime, a farmer union chief has claimed that the SSP of Ferozepur district had knowledgeable him concerning the street course of PM Modi.Additionally Learn – Colourful Gujarat Summit 2022: Colourful Gujarat Summit postponed because of expanding circumstances of Corona, PM Narendra Modi was once about to inaugurate

Baldev Singh Zira, state normal secretary of Bhartiya Kisan Uniyak Krantikari (Phool), advised The Indian Categorical that he to begin with felt it was once being requested by way of the SSP simplest to disperse the protesters. Had we recognized that the PM's adventure was once at the similar course, our response would were other. In any case, he's our Top Minister. He mentioned that he was once status there to forestall the automobiles going to the BJP rally.

Baldev Singh Zira mentioned that we had been protesting at the bridge constructed close to Piarena village at the Ludhiana Ferozepur freeway. In the meantime, the SSP of Ferozepur got here to tell us that the PM's adventure goes to happen in this street. We had requested BJP automobiles to take a unique change course in order that they may be able to steer clear of dharna. We felt that the PM would achieve by the use of helicopter. However later we got here to understand that PM Modi were given caught in site visitors jam at the flyover and returned because of our dharna.