The prototype of the Apple-1 computer, created by Steve Jobs, was auctioned for almost USD 700,000

And An authentic prototype of the Apple-1 computer from the mid-1970s sold at auction for nearly $700,000. and purchased by a San Francisco Bay Area collector, who asked to remain anonymous.

The founder of Apple, Steve Jobs, together with his partner, Stevie Wozniak used that prototype in 1976 to demonstrate to Paul Terrell, owner of The Byte Shop in Mountain View, California, one of the world’s first personal computer stores.

This prototype has some minor damage, according to the ad, including “a crack leading from the area adjacent to the power supply…”

“There is no Apple-1 without this plate: it is the holy grail of Steve Jobs and Apple memories”said Bobby Livingston, executive vice president of RR Auction, the house in charge of the auction.

According to the item description on the auction website, Steve Jobs and Stevie Wozniak originally envisioned the Apple-1 computer as part of a DIY kit.with a value of USD 40.

Terrel was the one who convinced entrepreneurs to turn the product into a pre-assembled personal computer to sell for about $666.and then he placed his first major order with them.

The plaque has been exposed in Polaroid photographs taken by Terrell in 1976, showing it in use. It was also examined and authenticated in 2022 by the Apple-1 expert Corey Cohen, whose 13-page notarized report accompanied the sale.

The device has also passed through Wozniak’s hands, as it appears to have been soldered by him onto a single “Apple Computer A” circuit board, according to the auction house.

The prototype remained on the property of the Apple Garage for many years before it Jobs gave it to the seller, about 30 years ago.

The piece is considered a piece of computing history and the tech giant, and was considered lost until recently.

Last year, a rare Apple-1 computer that was built in Jobs’s home was auctioned for $400,000. It was one of 200 designed by Wozniak. Another Apple-1 sold for $470,000 in London in 2020.

“Few Apple artifacts could be considered as rare, early, or as historic as this prototype Apple-1who spent many years in the ‘garage where Apple was born’…”, the ad stated.

