The provision of Ganga water in western UP can be stopped from middle of the night, those 5 districts can be affected, know what’s the reason why

New Delhi: In lots of primary districts of western UP, the provision of Gangajal can be stopped from middle of the night on Friday. If truth be told, because of the cleanliness of Ganganagar, the provision from Haridwar can be stopped. The Municipal Company says that this is not going to purpose issues for the folks. Within the town, the Municipal Company will provide water rather than Gangajal thru tube wells.

Allow us to let you know that annually the provision of Gangajal is stopped from October 15 for cleansing the silt amassed in Ganganagar's Rajwahe/Minor and so forth. This time the provision of Gangajal can be stopped from middle of the night of Vijayadashami i.e. fifteenth October until middle of the night of Deepawali. Allow us to let you know that that is achieved for cleansing the silt in Ganganahar.

An order on this regard has been issued through the officers. However, if any individual has any criticism, they are able to name 0121-2664976, 2972867 and communicate. Provide an explanation for that the officers have asked the farmers to cooperate in cleansing the silts of the canals. Please inform that Ganganahar cleans the Ganges water in districts like Meerut, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Hapur and Bulandshahr and so forth.