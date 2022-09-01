The PSG coach explained why he replaced Messi for the second game in a row

The moment when Lionel Messi was substituted. Next to him, Christophe Galtier (REUTERS / Stephane Mahe)

Again Lionel Messi was replaced in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after a great performance by the Argentine star in the 3-0 victory against Toulouse for the fifth date of Ligue 1. On Sunday in the draw against Monaco, La Pulga he did not take the change well and made it known with his gestures. This time he was more measured, but his face made it clear that he never likes to leave the field of play. After the match the coach of Christophe Galtier explained why he brought it out again.

No footballer wants to go out and even less with a settled procedure, in which the rest of the minutes can be used to flourish and enjoy the game more. More in the case of those who generate the circuits and are on the offensive like Neymar and Leo, who were replaced. The Brazilian, scorer of the first goal, 22 minutes into the second half, and Messi, eight minutes from the end.

At the press conference, the French technical director told the reasons for his departures. In the case of the verdeamarelo striker, he indicated that “I saw that Neymar made two big contacts on his ankle. He didn’t want him to be angry and he wanted to save him.”. The gunner emerged from the Santos was replaced by Hugo Ekitikea 20-year-old French attacker who began to add his first minutes.

In the case of Lionel, who was replaced by Achraf Hakimiexpressed that, “at the end of the game, I wanted to let Messi breathe”. The 35-year-old from Rosario put in a great effort and was once again one of the best on his team with two assists.

It was different what happened on Sunday when the game was 1-1 against Monaco and Messi saw the poster with the number 30, his number. The player made his displeasure known and made the sign that he had nothing. The image with Leo’s face went around the world and went viral on the networks that they exploded with memes against the coach.

Then the DT explained that “we are at the beginning of a series of matches, so in terms of freshness, there is nothing to worry about. There is what we expect and the reality of the games, the performances, the state of form… After Monaco we had two big casualties: Kimpembe, who suffered a blow to the calf, and Pablo Sarabia, who received a strong impact on ankle. Then I have a quality squad that in certain sectors we have the possibility of replacing a player without weakening. There will be no rotation, but it seems important to me at this start of the series to inject fresh blood”.

Messi started the season at a high level and has four goals and five assists in the six games he played, the five in the championship and the one that broke the ice in France, which was the Champions Trophy.

This Wednesday PSG won the fourth game out of five dates and shares the top of Ligue 1 with Lens and Olympique de Marseille, but has a better goal difference. Against Toulouse and as a visitor, the cast of the capital won with authority and gave a show of attitude after the wake-up call they had with Monaco, a match in which they started down on the scoreboard and then tied it. On the next day, Messi’s team will visit Nantes, on Saturday from 4:00 p.m. (Argentine time).

