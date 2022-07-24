The PSG coach questioned Neymar’s future: what the Brazilian said about his continuity in the team

The future of Neymar, an unknown (REUTERS / Issei Kato)

Paris Saint Germain began a new era with French manager Christophe Galtier replacing Argentine Mauricio Pochettino. He also changed the main head of football, since the Portuguese Luis Campos took the reins instead of the Brazilian Leonardo.

These movements within the club generated a wave of rumors and one of the most outstanding names is that of Neymarwho made use of his option and automatically extended his contract with the Gauls until June 2027.

One of the versions indicated that the club’s leaders want to get rid of the Brazilian striker and that he was even offered to Manchester City, but Pep Guardiola himself was in charge of denying this information. However, the coach’s statements once the friendly match against Urawa Reds was over (victory 3-0 with goals from Pablo Sarabia, Kylian Mbappé and Arnaud Kalimuendo) added a new chapter to this novel.

“I don’t know what will happen in the near future, when the transfer market ends, I don’t know”outlined the strategist in statements collected by RMC Sports. And then he added: “It is said that she will leave, it is said that she will stay… I have not spoken with him about this issue and therefore I do not know what will happen”.

Despite the question he raised, Galtier pondered the work of the former Santos and Barcelona since his arrival at the institution: “Ney has been working well since the preseason started, I think he’s happy. I don’t see him worried about everything that can be said about him, about his situation at the club. From what I see in training, with the joy with which he works, I don’t see him worried”. The striker today took a place on the substitute bench and entered the 15th minute of the second half for Mbappé.

Neymar expressed his desire to continue at PSG (REUTERS / Issei Kato)

Neymar, meanwhile, in a mixed zone confessed to AFP his desire to continue in the French capital, where he arrived in 2017 and won 12 titles. “I have always said that I want to stay. And so far the club hasn’t told me anything, so I don’t know what plans it has for me.”.

Galtier also took advantage of the contact with the press to make it clear again that his goalkeeper for next season will be the Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma, and that unlike Mauricio Pochettino he will not appeal to the rotation with Keylor Navas. “I have been very clear from the beginning with the goalkeepers: I am not in favor of making rotations, I want a number one. He knows what I expect from him as number two, even though I am aware of the frustration this causes him. But for a club like PSG it is very important to have two good goalkeepers”, he concluded about the Costa Rican.

