The PSG decision that consolidates the power of Kylian Mbappé in the midst of his fight with Neymar

The war of egos between Kylian Mbappe y Neymar continues to add chapters on and off the field of play. Although after the meeting they had with the sports director Luis Campos and the coach Christophe Galtier they agreed to solve their problems away from the media and lower their profile, each movement of his or his own PSG is analyzed with a magnifying glass. And one of the club’s latest decisions only consolidates the power of the French striker, in this new role of “franchise player” within a constellation of franchise players.

The “penaltygate”, the fight for the execution of a shot from 12 steps in the Parisian cast’s win against Montpellier, and the subsequent “likes” of the Brazilian on social networks to hurtful comments towards his partner, are preceded by other episodes.

The tension grew precisely with the extension of Kiki’s bond, almost a matter of state in France and Qatar. The player signed his contract until 2025 and went on to receive a salary of 50 million euros net per year, which made him the player with the best salary on the squad. Until then, Neymar headed the ranking with almost 49 million, followed by Lionel Messi, with 40.5 million. In addition, the French striker would have included in his contract the possibility of giving an opinion on the assembly of the squad and on making important decisions.

Assumed to the throne, he would have lowered his thumb to Neymar, although according to The team, “he did not ask for the exit, but neither did he stand in the way of the idea that it was negotiated.” In the privacy of the former Barcelona, ​​the attitude was taken almost as a betrayal. Immediately afterwards, at the end of June, Luis Campos, the new sports director of Paris Saint-Germain, informed the Brazilian’s father that he was no longer a priority.

However, Ney stayed, made a conscious set-up, adhered to the new disciplinary regulations, leaving aside the “permitted” ones that had accompanied him during his stay in Paris, and became a key player in the first three commitments it’s from the season. And he endorsed with his “I like” in networks comments such as “It seems that Mbappé owns PSG because of the contract.”

Well, PSG continues to nurture that power that Kylian earned by rejecting Real Madrid’s offer and agreeing to stay in Paris. As reported Sports world and various French journalists, the institution incorporated into its staff Julien Maynardchronicler with ten years of experience close to the family of the world champion attacker in Russia 2018.

“August 15, 2022, the last day of an adventure that will have lasted almost 10 years. I will never forget anything. Thanks for everything Telefoot”, he signed on his Twitter account about his departure from one of the most watched sports TV programs in France. It was also not confirmed in which area of ​​​​PSG he will work, although it is speculated that he will be linked to communication.

“Things are managed internally at Paris Saint Germain, everything is going well”, Mbappé’s mother replied, Fayza Lamarito the chain Kora Plus, when she was consulted about the fight between the stars. Many took it as an indirect dart at Neymar, since it was he who made the discomfort public on networks.

It will be necessary to see if there are new chapters starting this Sunday, when PSG faces Lille for the third day of Ligue 1. But in each decision, the institution seems to strengthen the position of the French attacker, his new “spoiled” .

