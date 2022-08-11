The PSG manager explained why he separated Mauro Icardi from the squad and showered Messi with praise again

Galtier gave details of why he decided to separate Icardi from the campus (Photo: Reuters)

The PSG made an excellent start to the season after beating Clermont 5-0 in the first game of the local tournament. After making a more than acceptable tour, and facing the second match of Ligue 1, Christophe Galtier He sat down before the media to answer some questions less than a month before the closing of the transfer market.

Within hours of the match against Montpellier, it was learned that the Argentine striker Mauro Icardi joined the list of those excluded by the coach, also made up of soccer players Julian Draxler, Rafinha, Ander Herrera, Layvin Kurzawa, Thilo Kehrer, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Edouard Michut and Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe.

The former Inter was not called up for the Ligue 1 debut and now they marked the exit door of the club definitively. The coach himself was consulted on this subject at the press conference, who did not hesitate to affirm it.

“Icardi joined the afternoon group. His absence against Clermont was due to a sporting decision. Purely sporty”assured regarding his non-participation in the duel against Clermont for the start of Ligue 1.

“I saw him earlier in the week to tell him that I want to narrow down the group and not work with 25 outfield players. The club is working side by side with Mauro to find the best possible solution. Mauro has had very little playing time. It’s important that he gets back on track. Mauro needs to express his qualities”, He considered, confirming his decision not to have him during this season.

The striker must look for a team in less than a month (Reuters)

“He didn’t lose everything like that, but it’s true that it’s been difficult for two years. The fact of changing places, of finding a more favorable place allows you to relaunch yourself in a career”, he commented by way of advice.

At the same time, and after what seems to be an imminent departure of the Argentine striker, Galtier was asked about the incorporation of a new striker in his place: “Yes, we want the arrival of a new attacker. The club is working hard. I am in direct contact with Luis Campos (Sporting Director after Leonardo’s departure) about this.” “I cannot confirm that a striker will arrive, but the club is working a lot on that”he added.

This decision about Icardi is particularly impactful because it is a fact that the youthful Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga he will leave on loan, so only the young reinforcement remains Hugo Equipment as an alternative to the galactic trident beyond the Spanish paul sarabia it is also a variant for attack. The club is looking for another center forward (it could not sign Lewandowski and Scamacca), but it has already dispensed with Mauro.

Galtier bets on the offensive trident this season (Reuters)

Questions about the most powerful trident in world football were the order of the day. On Lionel Messi, Galtier highlighted: “He is a great professional and he confirms it. He smiles, exchanges with his companions, he is a source of exchange. I appreciate every moment I spend with him. He is the example to follow, he has won everything in the club. He is missing the biggest trophy of all, the World Cup. He is not satisfied. I’ve said before that when Leo smiles, the team smiles, and it’s true.rt. He is loved and admired by his peers.”

Despite starring in a great win against Clermont in which Neymar and The flea were the main characters the absence of Kylian Mbappé was noticed in the field and some journalists emphasized this: “He had little playing time in the preseason games. He doesn’t have many minutes in his legs but he’s in good shape.” Galtier considered.

“I saw a lot of what happened last season. They are used to playing together and they are doing very well. Ney and Leo are a bit more in the rhythm, but I am not afraid that Kylian will get into the rhythm quickly, after that we will see the duration of the match”, he explained before adding: “We work on this association of the attacking trio with Neymar and Messi and also a small replacement.”

Finally he also had a moment to talk about the dispute over the bow between his two great archers: “My position has been very clear since I took office. I have the option to name Gigio number 1 and Keylor number 2. I can’t judge if Gigio is better, but the sessions are going well.

“Gigio is complying, Keylor has a harder time, but in training he performs very well and we owe him a lot of respect. I know that Keylor has requests but in training he behaves like a great professional and a great competitor”, he sentenced.

KEEP READING

PSG separated Mauro Icardi from the squad and sent him to train apart from the rest of the team

The problem that PSG will have to solve with the separated ones and the “elite” group that Galtier promoted

“When Leo smiles, the team smiles too”: the PSG coach showered Messi with praise and recounted the dialogue they had for this new era

After the victory with PSG, Messi traveled to Spain to rest: how he reacted when asked if he would return to Barcelona