The PSG manager spoke about the short circuit between Neymar and Mbappé: “We met to iron all that out”

Coach Christophe Galtier tried to lower the tension after the discussion between Neymar and Mbappé (Photo: Reuters)

After three resounding victories on the scoreboard, Paris Saint Germain He went through a week of turmoil due to the explosion of a war of egos in the locker room. Neymar y Kylian Mbappe They starred in what was called “penaltygate II” in the middle of the win against Montpellier, something that electrified the air of the club. Christope Galtierthe coach, led a press conference during the last few hours where he tried to soften the issue.

“no discomfort. It is an epiphenomenon, a secondary phenomenon. Obviously we met the next day to iron all that out and tell each other what we had to say to each other.. I confirm with great sincerity, we have had a very pleasant week to prepare well for the match against Lille. This epiphenomenon disappeared the day after the game”, sentenced the PSG coach in the hours before the third game for the team’s Ligue 1.

The battle between the two stars of the club broke out in the face of a controversy over responsibility when it comes to executing penalties: “The hierarchy changes depending on who is on the field. Against Montpellier, Kylian was number one and Neymar number two. There is an interpretation then about the order when there is a second penalty. Nothing happened in this prison, there was a discussion”.

When asked who will be in charge of taking a penalty against Lille on Sunday, Galtier laughed and just he limited himself to clarifying that “the players will know”. What the driver of the campus did detail was the criteria for appointing those in charge: “It can be Messi, Ramos too. There is what I want in the preparation of the match, which must be respected, and there is also the reality of the match. It is important that our attackers score goals, because of their confidence. But there are match situations and it’s up to the players to be smart to step aside when needed to give teammates confidence”.

In the midst of this tense situation between two of the protagonists of the offensive trident, Galtier dedicated a few words to the integration of Mbappé to the connection between Messi and Neymar. “It was already a trio last season, which was very effective. Kylian was absent at the beginning of the season. These players are always sought after in training and it is easy to integrate Kylian Mbappé”, he clarified.

The cross between Mbappé and Neymar in full match

At the same time, he also raised an ambiguous response about the Brazilian’s future at the club, an extremely thorny issue if one takes into account that the 30-year-old footballer asked to automatically renew his contract even when strong rumors indicated that the board intended to sell him. : “Lhe transfer window always has surprises. I didn’t hear Ney asking to leave. I see him train, he doesn’t give me the feeling of a player who is on standby”.

Champion of the French Super Cup and absolute leader in these first two dates of the tournament, the team from the capital will close the action of the third day this Sunday from 3:45 p.m. (Argentina time) as a visitor at the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium against Lille.

