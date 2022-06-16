The PSG soccer player brutally attacked by two hooded men spoke: “It was an attack of incredible violence”

Kheira Hamraoui continues to play for PSG

Last November the name of Kheira Hamraoui It was the cover of the main sports newspapers in the world after the attack he suffered by two strangers who have not yet been identified. While the investigation progresses, the player of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) gave this week a long interview to the French site The Team in which he shared his memories of that violent episode and talked about how he recovered to return to professional football.

The 32-year-old midfielder was traveling with several of her teammates that night as they returned home from dinner. As she got out of the car, two men who were hiding there threw her to the ground and brutally beat her on the legs with an iron bar. The Police quickly indicated that this had been ordered by someone, which is why various lines of investigation were opened.

“I experienced an attack of incredible violence. Two hooded strangers took me out of the car I was traveling in to hit me on the legs with iron bars. That night, I really thought I was going to stay there… I was screaming in pain. I tried to protect myself as much as I could. That scene, for me, lasted five minutes. It was unbearable. I keep a very painful memory, very heavy, ”she declared.

When asked why she thinks this happened, she was completely puzzled: “I led a quiet life as a professional athlete before this attack, shared between my family, my friends and football. Today I feel mainly injustice, anger but also sadness. I should never have experienced a situation like this. Many questions torment me: why me? Why so much violence against me? I need the truth to come out to calm me down.”

Kheira Hamraoui knew how to shine at Barcelona between 2018 and 2021 (Reuters)

To find the culprit, the investigators decided to interfere in her private life to try to find people who could try to harm her. It was so that at first she targeted one of her PSG teammates, Aminata Diallo, and then even the former Barcelona footballer Eric Abidal, with whom she would have had an affair. She “she was completely emaciated, lost, confused and overwhelmed by the events. It took me several days to get back to the surface, but it was double the trouble for me. Fresh out of a traumatic episode, I felt the weight of the media machine kick in, I was caught in a storm, nonstop, never stopped”.

Hamraoui said he had been the target of a campaign of denigration and destabilization on the networks, although he assured that he does not take it personally since “social networks are not real life.” She also claimed to have felt supported at all times by the club and “by most” of her PSG teammates, who were “shocked” after the events.

The French midfielder who hopes at some point to receive the call from the national team again did not want to refer to any of the hypotheses that the Police have handled since the attack occurred, although she assures that many were “a smokescreen” media that only sought tarnish your image. “I was listened to by the investigators, I told what I experienced. Let everyone stay in their place. I am neither a judge, nor an investigator, nor a prosecutor. I trust that the courts will shed light on this case. Many avenues have been explored. This is the role of researchers.”

Regarding the versions that indicated that Abidal had maintained a relationship with her behind his wife’s back, he maintained: “This served to fuel, once again, the media controversy about me. I found this distressing, and I condemn it again. I asked for a little decency, that they respect my privacy and my private life. The subject of Éric Abidal is not one and has nothing to do with the aggression of which I was a victim. I feel like it was a smokescreen designed to keep us from the manifestation of the truth.”.

At the moment there have been no news regarding the cause that still has no detainees. In addition, the accusations against Abidal’s ex-wife and the player Aminata Diallo seem to have been ruled out. Despite everything, Hamraoui trusts that the Justice will resolve the case: “I am calm and patient. The truth will eventually come out.”

