The publication of Messi after his great goal in the triumph of Barcelona and in the midst of the controversy over the leak of the supposed figures of his contract

To the controversies, once again, Lionel Messi opposed his talent. In the midst of the controversy over the leak of the alleged figures of his contract with the Barcelona, the 33-year-old star led his team to another victory. With a superb free kick and his driving, the Blaugrana team defeated 2-1 at Athletic Bilbao and settled in the second position in the Spanish League standings with 40 units, the same amount as Real Madrid and 10 points from Atlético de Simeone, leader of the competition.

The flea He did not speak after the match, despite the commotion caused by the publication of his link and the amounts he perceives (although from his environment they marked that they are not accurate and they will initiate legal action against those who had knowledge of the information, which is confidential) . Barcelona was forced to issue a statement to detach itself from the leak and also promise to bring the issue to justice.

However, the Argentine forward made a publication on his Instagram account. And somehow he spoke again with his actions. He did not put words to the photo he shared. Only the image spoke: the hug with Ousmane Dembelé (necessary participant of 2-1, scored by Antoine Griezmann), a happy flash, in which he is seen looking towards the cameras. Only that. All that.

The moment of tension is found with the team on the rise (on Wednesday he plays against Granada for the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey) and when Messi appears as the second scorer in the League with 12 conquests, just two less than his friend and former partner Luis Suárez, today at Aleti. In addition, the Rosario star ends his contract with the club on June 30. And, although he has not yet decided what he will do with his future (PSG and Manchester City want it), some gestures, such as the leak, cloud the romance that he knew how to build with Barcelona over 15 years.

The posting of the star on his Instagram account (Instagram: @leomessi)

For now, Ronald Koeman, culé coach, defended it with emphasis. “Whoever has leaked Messi’s contract cannot have a future at Barça”, said the Dutchman, who insisted: “We would have to respect more a footballer who has given so much to Spanish football. You have to try to know how Messi’s contract has come out in the press. They are things that cannot come out. There are people who want to hurt us ”.

“I do not understand that Messi’s contract is related to the ruin of Barça. It is necessary to highlight everything that he has done for this club. He has been demonstrating his quality as a footballer for years. It has helped to make this club bigger, with many titles, “he added. And he finished: “Without Leo you cannot aspire to many things.”

After the duel, Griezmann was also consulted about how much Messi is worth to him and his teammates. “What a little question,” answered the Frenchman before highlighting the importance of Ten on the pitch: “We are enjoying him, he is a legend, and hopefully we can continue to enjoy him.”

