The publisher behind Dragon Ball, One Piece and Naruto will make the leap to video game distribution

Shueisha Games, its new publishing division, has already closed deals with several developers to publish their games.

If you follow the world of anime and manga, perhaps the name of Shueisha. This company is the editor and supervisor of franchises such as One Piece, Naruto or Dragon Ball, so it has a lot of influence in the Japanese animation universe. However, it is aware of the potential of video games, and that is why it has now announced a new publishing division focused on their distribution.

As Gaming Bolt reports, the company has announced this move as a new branch of its video game development initiative known as Game Creators CAMP. A total of 4,000 developers have registered for this program, and the publishing division will support the distribution of more than 10 gamesmany of them still unannounced.

At the moment, we know the name of some of these mysterious games: They (developed by Kenei Design studio), Ukiyo (Seaknot Studios), The Tower of Children (Alpha Touch) and Capitain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions (Momo-pi Studio). According to Gaming Bolt, they also support the development of a mobile title that, although it is being created by a non-Japanese studio, has the participation of a important mangaka for character design.

Of course, the fantasy and power of anime makes them a perfect product to exploit in video games, and that is why titles like Dragon Ball Z Kakarot or Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm, both distributed by Bandai Namco, have managed to capture our attention. In addition, all eyes are on the recently presented One Piece Odyssey, which will mix RPG mechanics with a story written by himself. Eiichiro Oda.

