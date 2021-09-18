The Pumas fell again to the All Blacks for the fourth round of the Rugby Championship

Argentina’s men’s rugby team, popularly known as the Pumas, did not start the Rugby Championship as they wished. Despite the changes proposed by coach Mario Ledesma, the national team reaped its fourth defeat in a row by falling to the offensive power of the All Blacks, leaders with ideal scores. The scoreboard was 36-13 against.

The national defense could not exert the necessary pressure and could never resist the onslaught of one of the best casts on the planet. Five minutes were enough for the men in black to break the resistance with a try from Patrick Tuipulotu. A Jarrett Barrett kick widened the score.

The Pumas fell to the might of New Zealand (Photo by Patrick HAMILTON / AFP)

Despite discounting thanks to an Emiliano Boffelli penalty, Ian Foster’s men responded quickly with a Barrett penalty. Then they widened the differences with the tries of TJ Perenara and Tupou Vaa’i (already in time). In this way they went to rest with a 24-3 against.

Although Argentina started with a penalty converted by Boffelli in the complement, the oceanic players quickly responded with a arrival in the in-goal area thanks to the physical power of Samisoni Taukei’aho.

The intelligence of Santiago Carreras served to level the physical difference within the playing field. The Cordoba, with an exquisite assistance with the foot, left only Boffelli, who took the icing in the air to support her in the promised area. The Racing 92 man then converted the penalty.

Mario Ledesma’s men showed a better face after the break, by considerably improving defense and showing more variants on offense. Although he searched by different means and prowled the in-goal area on several occasions, one against the All Blacks ended up being lethal and near the end he provided a new try thanks to Tupou Vaa’i. A kick from Barrett closed the scoring in favor of New Zealand.

Among the variants proposed by Ledesma, the income of Santiago Carreras as the opening and that of Pablo Matera as No. 8 stood out, added to the debuts of the young Juan Martín González (20 years old) and Lucio Cinti (21). In return, the historical Guido Petti and Matías Moroni came out.

The Argentine team had just lost their two clashes against South Africa (the current world champion) and the previous one against New Zealand, who gave them a tough defeat last Sunday.

Before this commitment, Australia became strong at home by beating South Africa 30-17. With this result, the Wallabies reach 9 units and appear in third place, one point less than the Springboks, current world champions.

Trainings:

Argentina: Juan Cruz Mallía; Santiago Cordero, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Chocobares and Emiliano Boffelli; Santiago Carreras and Gonzalo Bertranou; Marcos Kremer; Pablo Matera and Juan Martín González; Tomás Lavanini and Matías Alemanno; Santiago Medrano, Julián Montoya (captain) and Facundo Gigena. Coach: Mario Ledesma.

Substitutes: Matías Moroni, Domingo Miotti, Gonzalo García, Tomás Lezana, Guido Petti Pagadizábal, Enrique Pieretto, Carlos Muzzio and Santiago Socino.

New Zealand: Jordie Barrett; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Quintin Tupaea and George Bridge; Damian McKenzie and TJ Perenara; Ardie Savea (captain), Hoskins Sotutu and Ethan Blackadder; Tupou Vaa’i and Patrick Tuipulotu; Tyrel Lomax, Samisoni Taukei’aho and Joe Moody. Coach: Ian Foster.

Substitutes: Braydon Ennor, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie, Luke Jacobson, Scott Barrett, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, George Bower y Codie Taylor.

Stadium: Suncorp, de Milton (Australia)

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)

Hour: 7.05 from Argentina

Television: ESPN and Star +

