The Pumas put up a fight against the Wallabies, but the game escaped them in the second half and they lost in the debut of the Rugby Championship

The Cougars they lost this saturday to Australia in Mendoza for the Rugby Championship. The Argentine team wasted a good difference that reached 11 points on the scoreboard and ended up falling 41-26 at the start of the championship. The Wallabies They celebrated the win with a bonus point.

To the 6 minutesthe Argentine representative had already shown signs of his good level with the try supported by Pablo Materawhich had the subsequent conversion of Emiliano Boffelli to add 7 to the score.

The discount came two minutes later with a penalty of Quade Cooper. Though Boffelli he hit another penalty immediately to hold the difference. The 27-year-old, who plays for Racing 92 in France, once again kicked a penalty kick to set things right 13-3 in favor of the albicelestes.

Jordan Petaia he scored a try, which had its respective conversion which left a very even score. But he again he went out to put the face Boffelli with two penalties at 21 and 40 minutes to leave at halftime with a 19-10 in favor that gave breathing space to those directed by the Australian Michael Cheika.

The Pumas could not celebrate against the Wallabies

In a complement tarnished by the injury he suffered Cooper (he was replaced by Reece Hodge) as soon as the second stage started, Australia supported a try Hoodge converted to cut the visitors to two.

There, with time announcing the 55 minutes, one of the most exciting plays took place with the try of John Martin Gonzalez after a counterattack that again had the success of Bofelli to the sticks: the party already it was 26-17 for the Argentines.

at 61, Tomás Lavanini saw the yellow card in a play that ended with a penalty try for the Wallabiesbut what came at 64 minutes was worse: Hodge had a penalty, hit it and put the visitors ahead 27-26.

The difference lengthened shortly after with the try of Sailing Fainga and a new conversion that stretched the lead 34-26 in favor of the visitors who closed the win with another try, this time from Len Ikitau for the final 41-26. The good thing for the Argentines is that there will be a quick rematch: next Saturday from 4:10 p.m. they will face each other again for the second date.

