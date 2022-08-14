The Pumas stomped to add a historic victory in the Rugby Championship: they won 48-17 against Australia

The Cougars they hit the San Juan Bicentennial Stadium on the second day of Rugby Championship: beat Australia 48-17 and they added their first success in the 2022 edition of this contest after last weekend’s loss also against the Wallabies in Mendoza 41-26.

Juan Imhoffat the minute, supported the first try of those directed by Michael Cheika and Emiliano Boffeli added his conversion to put the team ahead. Just four minutes passed for another celebration: Thomas Gallo crossed the rival barricade, supported and Boffelli He collaborated with his success at the sticks.

James Slipper managed to narrow the gap with a try that had its corresponding conversion of James O’Connor. The 32-year-old, who plays in French rugby, immediately hit a penalty kick to put the things 14-10 in favor of Los Pumas.

Jerome of the Source He made San Juan breathe with another try around 23 minutes in which again Boffelli contributed his own. John Martin Gonzalezwith another try, made the Argentines go to the dressing room with a 26-10.

Boffeli with a penalty from 40 meters and Thomas Gallo with a try –which had the conversion of the man from Racing 92 from France– gave air to the scoreboard in the complement. Despite the fact that Len Ikitau scored a try and O’Connor added seasoning to the scoreboard with the success, things were definitely uneven for the albicelestes.

The closing was a real party with the try of Boffellibut especially with the resounding close of Thomas Albornoz cheering up the clock to support a try that consolidated Boffeli on the sticks. 31 points away in a resounding victory.

This triumph takes on greater relevance if one takes into account that in the 2021 edition, the first after the stoppage due to a pandemic for the Argentines, the performance was one of the weakest: they lost all six of their games, including a 39-0 loss to New Zealand.

This victory in the second presentation of the tournament opens the door to a battle to have the best historical performance in the Rugby Championship since the cast albiceleste was integrated in 2012. In four times reaped all defeats (2013, 2017, 2019 and 2021), something that can be add to the 2012 list when he had a draw and five falls (16-16 vs. South Africa).

The success against the Australians already places the performance among what has been done in 2014 (1 win against Australia 21-17 in Mendoza), 2015 (1 win against South Africa 35-27 in Durban) and 2016 (1 win vs. South Africa 26-24 in Salta). The best, so far, is still what happened in the 2018 when he was able to celebrate twice: 32-19 against South Africa in Mendoza and 23-10 against Australia in the Gold Coast.

The schedule will now continue on Saturday August 27 in Christchurch to play the third day against the local New Zealand. A week later, the Saturday September 3, they will meet the same rival but this time the All Blacks they will change the location and move to the city of Hamilton. Those commanded by Cheika will lower the blind of the contest with a round trip duel against South Africa: on September 17 you will receive them at the Joseph Amalfitani de Liniers and two weeks later they will visit them in Durban.

The table now has all the teams on equal terms with one win and one loss each. South Africa beat the All Blacks in the opening game 26-10, but fell this Saturday 35-23 in the second duel.

