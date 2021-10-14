The Pumas will once again receive fans at the Olympic Stadium; what are the return details

The University Pumas will play with the public again from 2020 at the Olympic Stadium (Photo: Twitter / @PumasMX)

The hobby of the University Cougars He received a encouraging news. Through the official accounts of the club, the return of the fans to the University Olympic Stadium in the meeting that they will have before Braves of Juarez. The party corresponding to the matchday 13 will be held on Sunday, September 17 at 12:00 hours.

The prices to see the ninety minutes range from MXN 144 until the MXN 660. The cheapest prices are set for the north and south head of the property. While the most expensive fees are for the locations where the stages. In the same way, for the top floor of the cauldron The price is MXN 288 pesos.

In that way, felines will have fans again since the doors were closed at the Pedregal stadium due to the pandemic as a result of the Covid-19. The last game of the felines with truncheon occurred on March 6, 2020 when the Pumas they faced the America at Guardians 2020 and marker finished three to three.

The Pumas fell in their last league game against América on matchday 12 of A2021 (Photo: Twitter / @ ClubAmerica)

In that sense, after a year and a half without having fans in the stands, the Puma board of directors together with the government from Mexico City, authorized the stadium where the 1968 Olympics feel again the colors and the emotion of the audience.

The blue auria were the last to open its doors compared to the teams of the MX League. The reason was that the authorities of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) They preferred to protect and wait for the health situation to improve.

The entrance will be with the necessary measures to avoid contagions of Covid-19. In that sense, whoever wishes to enter must have a face mask and, like those responsible for the enclosure south of the Mexico City, they must keep a healthy distance.

Pumas hopes to reap their second victory of the A2021 when they face Juárez in j13 (Photo: Twitter / @PumasMX)

On the footballing issue, the University Cougars They are not going in the best way, because so far they have been eight points after having disputed 11 games and 33 units available. The set led by Andrés Lillini, in his last league game he fell to the Eagles of America.

The youth player They reach Lira He declared at a press conference that in the locker room they are aware of the situation they are experiencing if they want to find positions in the league “We know that the weeks go by and the picture looks more difficult to qualify. From matchday one we played a final, we have come from less to more ”, shared the 21-year-old footballer.

At the same time, he argued that it will be a I dream of playing a game at the Olympic with peopleSince his debut in 2020, he has not lived a moment like this. The university complex has recently combined the experience of foreigners such as Rogeiro, Juan Dinenno and Washington Corozo on the attack, with Alan Mozo, Arturo Ortiz and Jerónimo Rodrígue, who are canteranos of the institution.

Pumas and Tigres tied without goals on matchday 10 of A2021 (Photo: Twitter / @AlacranAvitia)

It was precisely Lilini who said that the group remains united despite its bad streak “Players still believe me. My speech has not worn out”, Asserted the South American coach.

For their part, Braves of Juarez, led by Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti, they are placed in the tenth position of the general with 15 units. El Tuca has managed to get his team to beat squares like Cruz Azul, León and Monterrey.

