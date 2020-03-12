The Punisher’s Jon Bernthal Is Getting His Sexy On For Next Big TV Role

The Punisher alum is reportedly becoming a member of the TV adaptation of American Gigolo. Per THR, Bernthal has been forged to play Julian Kaye within the Showtime collection, which acquired an official pilot order just lately. The position was initially performed by Richard Gere within the 1980 film of the identical title. American Gigolo shall be a contemporary interpretation of the exact same movie. It’ll observe Julian 18 years after he was framed for homicide and despatched to jail. After he will get out, he’ll be struggling to seek out his place in Los Angeles’ present-day intercourse business whereas attempting to reconnect with the lady he loves.