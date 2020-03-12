The Punisher’s Jon Bernthal Is Getting His Sexy On For Next Big TV Role

Depart a Remark
Jon Bernthal has constructed fairly the spectacular resume. Whereas the actor often leans towards motion pictures, together with roles in The Wolf of Wall Avenue, Child Driver, and, extra just lately, Ford v Ferrari, he has additionally made a reputation for himself on TV. Most notably, he performed Frank Fort in Marvel and Netflix’s The Punisher and had a stint on AMC’s The Strolling Lifeless. Now, Bernthal is headed again to the small display screen and getting his horny on for his subsequent huge TV position.
The Punisher alum is reportedly becoming a member of the TV adaptation of American Gigolo. Per THR, Bernthal has been forged to play Julian Kaye within the Showtime collection, which acquired an official pilot order just lately. The position was initially performed by Richard Gere within the 1980 film of the identical title. American Gigolo shall be a contemporary interpretation of the exact same movie. It’ll observe Julian 18 years after he was framed for homicide and despatched to jail. After he will get out, he’ll be struggling to seek out his place in Los Angeles’ present-day intercourse business whereas attempting to reconnect with the lady he loves.
An American Gigolo TV adaptation was initially introduced again in 2014, with Jerry Bruckheimer on board to supply and the movie’s unique writer-director Paul Schrader set to seek the advice of on the collection. Nonetheless, that was again when the present was being developed by Paramount TV. Showtime joined the studio in backing the undertaking a few years in the past, however the adaptation has gotten a serious enhance now that Jon Bernthal has joined the forged in a lead position. What’s extra, Ray Donovan showrunner David Hollander is ready to helm the Showtime collection, so it’s in good arms.
In an announcement, Showtime leisure president Gary Levine shared his enthusiasm relating to the workforce assembled to deliver the TV present to life. In his phrases:
American Gigolo comes with all of the sizzle you’d count on, but it surely additionally affords a deep dive into the difficult waters of relationships and sexuality in 2020. We’ve assembled an ‘A’ workforce to adapt this iconic film right into a Showtime collection with the expertise and magnetism of Jon Bernthal, the beautiful filmmaking and showrunning of David Hollander, the legendary Jerry Bruckheimer and our new sister studio, Paramount.
It’s necessary to remember that Showtime has but to order American Gigolo to collection. Nonetheless, with Jon Bernthal on board within the titular position and several other well-known names backing the undertaking, I personally suppose that there’s a robust probability the present will lastly make it to air. Within the meantime, there’s loads of different exhibits presently airing on cable and streaming companies, so make sure to take a look at our 2020 midseason schedule for updates. For some streaming choices all through the remainder of the 12 months, take a look at our 2020 Netflix lineup.
