The punishment of Ten Hag to Cristiano Ronaldo and company after the humiliating defeat of Manchester United

Manchester United fell 4-0 to Brentford (Reuters)

The Manchester United fails to raise head in the Premier League. After his debut in the tournament with ua loss to Brighton Alexis Mac Allister 2-1, Dutch manager Erik Ten Hag’s side suffered a humiliating 4-0 loss to Brentford.

Despite only playing two rounds of the championship, the situation is worrying since today the Red Devils They occupy the last place in the table. That is why, after the strong statements that the former Ajax coach had, they now revealed the harsh punishment he imposed on his players.

As published by Daily Mail English, Ten Hag canceled the day off that he had given them before the meeting in question and forced them to run for several kilometers under the 30 degrees that hit the sports center.

Manchester United accumulates two consecutive defeats (Reuters)

As reported by the British media, during the week the DT had granted them a day off (Sunday). However, the serious defeat on Saturday made him change his plans. that same sunday the players were summoned to the sports field and, after a tense talk, the physical sanction began.

The team had to run the same distance that his rival in the field took advantage of him. That’s why they toured 13.8 kilometers under the 30 degrees they did in Manchester (The Red Devils They accounted for 95.6 kilometers traveled while their rival 109.4).

“Conceding 4 goals in 35 minutes is rubbish, it’s poor.”assured Erik Ten Hag after the end of the match on Saturday in which his players went into the break with the unfavorable result and could not reverse it.

“The team has to take responsibility. I asked the players to play with faith and take responsibility, that’s what they didn’t do “, he sentenced in dialogue with Sky Sports.

Ten Hag asked for more reinforcements before the end of the transfer period (Reuters)

“We are, as a team, in a difficult process and We expected a different start. It seems that what happened in the last season last, we bring it to this season. We have to change that quickly”, explained the Dutchman, who at the same time he asked for the arrival of new reinforcements.

“We need new and quality players. We will try to convince them.” With 15 days to go before the transfer book closes, Manchester United continue to struggle financially for the signing of the midfielder azulgrana Frenkie de Jong, who played under Ten Hag during his time at Ajax. In the case of not reaching an agreement, everything indicates that he would be the former PSG Adrien Rabiot whoever takes his place on the agenda.

As for the forward, and with the recent statements by Christophe Galtier, the British entity would be interested in signing Mauro Icardi, although he does not rule out the arrival of the Spanish Alvaro Morata.

Manchester United will have a difficult stop next Monday at Old Trafford as must host Liverpoolwho despite collecting a point in his first game, is one of the contenders for the title.

