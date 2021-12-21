The punishment that Guardiola applied to two City figures: “If the behavior is not appropriate, they will not play”

Pep Guardiola talks to Phil Foden in the game against Leeds. Photo: Reuters / Jason Cairnduff

In the last hours there was an internal storm in the changing room of the Manchester City. Is that the photo that went viral that reflected a party starring Jack Grealish and Phil Foden after the overwhelming victory for 7 a 0 before him Leeds from Marcelo bielsa provoked the fury of Pep Guardiola.

It was no coincidence that both players were not part of the game in the next match, which ended with a 4-0 win over the Newcastle last Sunday. “It was not rotation. I decided on this team because these guys deserved to play and not the others”, Revealed the Spanish strategist at a press conference to explain his determination.

“At Christmas I pay close attention to behavior on and off the pitch. And when the behavior is not appropriate off the field, they will not play, “he continued. Guardiola assimilating a warning towards those players who have unprofessional attitudes in festive meetings with their family and friends.

The coach doesn’t want his players to go to discos

What’s more, Pep assured that intimate encounters on these dates should not modify the proposed objective for the entire season, such as looking for a new Premier League and aspire to play the final of the Champions. “We have to be focused all the time, due to distractions at Christmas time and everything that happens on these dates, we have to be very focused,” he completed.

It should be remembered that the leader of the Citizens was forced to cancel the press conference prior to the clash with him. Newcastle after receiving an inconclusive COVID-19 test result, which was later negative.

Guardiola had to wait until the last minute for the follow-up PCR test to find out if he could be on the other side of the lime line giving indications in the last match. As this situation could be repeated in the future, the DT revealed that his concern is present with what may happen in the face of the resumption of the contest. “We have talked to the players almost every day and told them to be careful, stay safe, healthy, wear masks and respect social distance”.

