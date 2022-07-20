The purchase of Activision-Blizzard by Microsoft faces key weeks in the United States

The Federal Trade Commission could give its approval to the operation as early as August.

At the beginning of this year, one of the most important news in the recent history of the video game as an industry broke: the announcement of the purchase of Activision-Blizzard by Microsoft. Since then the operation has continued its course between different news, but it may be in August when it faces one of its most relevant phases: the approval of the United States Federal Trade Commission.

VGC today echoes information from Dealreporter, a firm specializing in this type of agreement and merger, where it explains that Xbox owners have already provided all the documentation required by the regulatory body. In this way, and provided that Activision-Blizzard has done its part, a period of 30 days is opened for the federal commission to study the operation in depth.

Once this time has passed, according to the North American portal, the commission could take three decisions– Closing the investigation and greenlighting the deal, negotiating with Microsoft and Activision-Blizzard to include various conditions in the deal to ensure the market remains competitive, or ultimately choose to block the deal through an injunction preliminary in federal court.

Even if it takes a free hand in the US, Microsoft will still have to overcome the investigation of the UK competition watchdog. Since the purchase announcement took place for almost $69 billionfrom Microsoft they have tried to resolve competition doubts by guaranteeing that multiplatform sagas such as Call of Duty will continue to reach PlayStation, as is the case with Minecraft.

In Seeking Alpha they remember the current price of Activision Blizzard of 77.39 dollars per share, well below Microsoft’s offer, which may indicate that there are still some doubts. Luckily, these could dissipate as soon as next month.

