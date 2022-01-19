The purchase of Activision Blizzard will bring games to PlayStation and some exclusives to Xbox, according to Bloomberg

Microsoft has bought those responsible for Warcraft or Diablo for a figure between 50 and 70,000 million dollars.

The day has been completely turned upside down. Quite unexpectedly, Microsoft has announced the purchase of Activision Blizzard for a record sum in the industry, and since then the information has not stopped flying from side to side. The green company has filled this news with a remarkable growth in subscribers of Xbox Game Pass and details surrounding the fate of Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard.

Xbox has confirmed that Activision Blizzard games are coming to Game PassHowever, there are still many questions in the air, and one of them is especially related to the games that Microsoft adds to its portfolio: Will they be Xbox exclusive? The company has not yet said anything about it, since the transaction is not yet finalized, but from Bloomberg they give us the following response: “Microsoft plans to continue keeping some of Activision’s games for playstation consoles, but there will also be some xbox exclusive content“.

It should be noted that Xbox has not made any official statement in this regard, as this information comes from a person close to the company’s ideas. However, it makes sense that Microsoft decides to maintain sagas for all types of platforms, since examples like Call of Duty The Overwatch they have already formed a large and stable community. Beyond this, the company has highlighted the arrival of Activision Blizzard games to the Xbox Game Pass ecosystem, although it has not specified which games will be included in the service.

With this, Microsoft has made a historical operation in the industry. As a result of this iconic event, we have written a special with which we review the Activision Blizzard franchises that arrive on Xbox after this announcement. In addition, this transaction has been placed as the acquisition more expensive of the industry, something that you can read in our compilation of the most notorious millionaire purchases.

