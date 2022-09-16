The purchase of Activision by Microsoft will be investigated “thoroughly” in London and Brussels

The CMA of the United Kingdom already showed its concern a few days ago about this huge agreement.

Just knowing the incredible amount that Microsoft paid for Activision Blizzard, it was clear that there would be many obstacles along the way until the deal was finalized. Now it seems that the Redmonds find serious difficulties in closing the deal because Brussels and UK They will continue to thoroughly investigate the operation.

UK to launch second investigation after Microsoft fails to address concernsThe Financial Times media reveals that the UK CMA to launch second investigation after Microsoft did not offer any solution to the problems that were pointed out from London. As revealed by VGC, this additional investigation would be carried out by a independent entity to evaluate the agreement in more time and detail. “It’s a big deal, a tough deal. You need a exhaustive investigation“, is what another source close to the operation points out.

The European Union will take its time to investigate the purchase of Microsoft from Activision BlizzardPeople familiar with the transaction tell the Financial Times that both regulators and others involved in the deal expect a long investigation of the European Union once Microsoft presents its case in Brussels. These regulators will take the time they deem necessary to determine if this agreement hurts the competition. The reasons for this are the size of the operation, the nature of the buyer (Microsoft) and the concern of the competition, in this case PlayStation.

Several days ago Jim Ryan, head of PlayStation, spoke publicly and revealed the remaining years of Call of Duty on their consoles. For his part, Phil Spencer wrote a letter to Jim Ryan promising that the COD games would be many years on PlayStation. Moreover, several weeks ago, Microsoft accused Sony of paying developers to block games access to Game Pass.

More about: Microsoft, UK, Xbox and Xbox Series X|S.