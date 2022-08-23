The purchase of Microsoft from Activision Blizzard looks to be closed soon: Saudi Arabia has already taken the first step

The regulatory body of the Eastern country has not had any impediment in giving the go-ahead.

When the purchase of Activision Blizzard became official, many already knew that they were going to be late enough months for it to close due to the magnitude of the operation. There are almost 70,000 million dollars that are involved. Now it turns out that the first step has been taken for said acquisition to fall on Microsoft.

we don’t have any inconvenience[/b] when the purchase between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard is completedSaudi Arabian regulatorHas been the SaudiGAC Twitter account which has announced the following: “We declare that we don’t have any inconvenience in which the process of economic concentration between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard is completed”. The profile has also shown the document that verifies the comments. The GAC of Saudi Arabia is “a government agency that protects and promotes fair competition and combat monopolistic practices that violate competition.

That said, it is most likely that in the next few weeks more regulatory entities from other countries do the same. At the latest Activision Blizzard would already be part of Microsoft before June 2023. The purchase of Bethesda was smaller but it also took several months to close.

These weeks, the Brazilian regulatory body CADE has been making public the opinions of different companies. Without a doubt, the highlight was Microsoft’s accusation of PlayStation paying blocking rights to developers to prevent some games from landing to Game Pass. All this was motivated by the words that PlayStation released about Call of Duty alleging that the saga is all one sells consoles.

