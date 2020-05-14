‘The Purge,’ ‘Treadstone’ Canceled at USA Network – Variety

Each “The Purge” and “Treadstone” have been canceled at USA Network, Variety has confirmed.

“The Purge” aired two seasons on the cabler whereas “Treadstone” had aired one. Each have been produced at least partially by UCP and based mostly on Common movie franchises, with “Treadstone” being set within the “Bourne” universe.

The cancellations come roughly two weeks after USA canceled freshman drama “Dare Me.” Like many cable networks of late, USA is transferring extra towards unscripted programming like “Temptation Island” and “The Greatest Loser,” in addition to the community’s flagship present “Monday Night time Uncooked” from WWE. The community can be specializing in extra event-style scripted programming, like its upcoming Evel Knievel restricted sequence starring Milo Ventimiglia. USA may even air the upcoming second season of “Soiled John,” with Season 1 having aired on fellow NBCUniversal community Bravo.

“The Purge,” which was additionally produced by Blumhouse Tv, was govt produced by the movie franchise creator James DeMonaco alongside along with his companion Sébastien Okay. Lemercier. Krystal Houghton Ziv, James Roland, Tim Andrew, and Jason Blum additionally govt produced. Moreover, Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Kind, from the movie franchise, function govt producers below the Platinum Dunes banner, as does Thomas Kelly.

Just like the movies, the sequence largely takes place throughout a 12-hour interval yearly wherein all crime is authorized.

“Treadstone” was a thriller set amidst the CIA black ops program Operation Treadstone, which created Jason Bourne. The sequence was govt produced by Tim Kring, Ben Smith, and Jeffrey Weiner.

Deadline first reported the cancellations.