The Pyongyang regime defied Seoul and launched two cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea

North Korea Wednesday fired two cruise missiles at the yellow sea (called the West Sea in the two Koreas), according to the agency Yonhap citing South Korean military sources.

This is the first launch of cruise missiles by North Korea since last January.

The missiles were fired this Wednesday from Onchonin the North Korean province of Pyongan south, according to the same sources cited by Yonhapwhich did not give more details of the launches at the moment.

They added that the intelligence services of South Korea and the United States are analyzing the new North Korean weapons test and that the allies maintain their position of military preparation.

This launch comes two days after the South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol proposed a program of economic aid in exchange for the denuclearization of North Korea, as announced in his congratulatory speech on Liberation Day.

Launch of long-caliber missiles carried out by North Korea



Seoul offered a large-scale food program, as well as assistance in upgrading infrastructure in the energy sector or upgrading ports and airports to handle international trade. In addition to granting aid for efficiency in the agricultural, health or financial sectors.

The South Korean president said it would also include the provision of diplomatic assistance to “normalize relations” between North Korea and the United States.

However, he pointed out that the dialogues between the leaders of the South and the North, as well as “talks and negotiations between key officials at the working level should not be a political eventbut an event that helps the real establishment of peace on the Korean peninsula and Northeast Asia”.

The North Korean launch comes just days before the US and South Korea resume their large-scale military exercises.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un walks away from what state media says is a ‘new type’ of ICBM

North Korea considers the joint exercises in Seoul and Washington as an invasion rehearsal and has claimed that his own nuclear weapons program is a means to guarantee the survival of his regime in the face of US “hostile” intentions.

The use of this type of projectile by North Korea is not punished by UN sanctions.which focus on the ballistic missiles and nuclear tests of the Kim Jong-un regime.

North Korea has been isolated since the pandemic began in 2020 and has conducted a record number of projectile tests this year after approving a weapons modernization plan last year.

(With information from EFE)

