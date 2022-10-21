The Qatar World Cup is underway: the only 4 teams that published their preliminary list

The selections must present the final list on November 14 (Photo: Reuters)

This Friday was the deadline that FIFA imposed on the 32 teams involved in the Qatar World Cup to present the preliminary list of footballers. Unlike previous editions, the regulatory body it will not disclose the citations that the countries sent it so it was a decision of each team to make the call public.

In that tone, a representative few decided to publish the chosen names by their respective coaches, while others have already set a date to directly report the final list, such as the case of Spain, which announced a conference for November 11. Only Poland, Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands and Uruguay have shared their calls so far.

The FIFA regulations for the 2022 World Cup exposed a modification in point 23 of section VI: “FIFA will not publish the provisional lists”. Not a minor change, since in previous editions it was that entity that circulated the different citations. Each coach will have time until November 14 to define the 26 mentionedwho must leave this provisional presentation that has a quota for a maximum of 55 athletes.

In the call of the Netherlands, the absences of the Roma midfielder stand out Georginio Wijnaldum (suffered a fractured right tibia) and the AZ Alkmaar defender Bruno Martins Ind (operated on the thigh). On the Uruguayan side, the big news is the inclusion of the Barcelona center-back Ronald Araújowho had surgery on his right thigh tendon at the end of September and it is difficult for him to arrive in good condition, although Diego Alonso chose to add him to the 55 players he chose.

Poland, rival of the Argentine team in the group stage, also made his presentation publicly and had one of his surprises in the name of Legia Warsaw defender Artur Jędrzejczyk. Another member of Group C, Saudi Arabiahad already released his citation days ago with 32 surnames.

• GROUP A

NETHERLANDS

Louis van Gaal summoned 39 players in the Netherlands and announced that on November 11 he will make the final cut

• GROUP C

SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi Arabia had reported days ago a payroll with 32 surnames (Photo: @SaudiNT_EN)

POLAND

• GROUP H

URUGUAY

Coach Diego Alonso used the 55 places available on the preliminary list of Uruguay

