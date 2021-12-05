The Quake remaster receives its second update, with horde mode and new levels

MachineGames also adds all kinds of corrections for the revamping of the Bethesda classic.

Quake returned this year with a facelift for the classic that belongs to Bethesda. The remaster announcement left us with new content for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, but there was still more to come, and the second update is now available on all platforms.

Horde mode can be played solo or cooperativelyThrough a post on its official website, MachineGames highlights the new horde mode which will include the game, with the possibility of being played alone, with bots or in cooperative with up to four friends, on four different maps. It also includes an encounter with a boss every time we complete three waves.

As an extra, it is added Honey, a couple of new levels created by Christian Grawert (senior level designer of the studio), which we can download for free from the game itself. In addition, a series of fixes and adjustments for all platforms, which implement new functionalities and various improvements.

This remastering features higher resolution, widescreen, expanded depth of field, improved modeling, recolored and dynamic lighting, antialiasing, and more. In addition, it has been updated for free for PS5 and Xbox Series, reaching in new generation consoles the 4K and 120 frames per second.

It is also worth remembering the existence of Quake Champions, a free to play that combines the setting and mythology of the original Quake with the multiplayer mayhem of Quake III Arena. The game introduces the role of champions, each with their own style and skills, and we recommend it as one of the 12 best free shooters on PC in a list that we made this year.

More on: Quake, Bethesda, MachineGames and Update.