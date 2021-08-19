The qualities of Juan Reynoso that Claudio Pizarro highlighted so that he reaches the Peruvian National Team

The endorsement of a legend. Juan Reynoso and Claudio Pizarro were teammates. The former striker knows that the current Cruz Azul coach meets the requirements to sit on the Inca bench. (Photo: Twitter @ alonso_inca / @ pizarrinha)

Claudio pizarro is an authorized voice to speak of the Peruvian Selection. The former forward of Bayern Munich has taken the time to recognize the Inca technical director of the moment: Juan Máximo Reynoso. In that sense, the former striker assured that Reynoso would be a natural option to reach the bench. Peru once the cycle of Ricardo “Tigre” Gareca.

“I’m sure that Juan is he next candidate to be the technician of the Selection of Peru. I’m not sure if it will be in the next few years, but I am sure that he has a good chance of being the one. technical of the Selection ”, he said at a press conference prior to the clash between the Bavarian club and Borussia Dortmund for the German Super Cup.

Pizarro knows Reynoso well because they shared a dressing room more than twenty years ago in the National Team. “Has shown skills of being a good technician, first in Peru and now in Mexico. Of course it was special for him and for Blue Cross to be champions again after many years ”, highlighted the Bomber of Los Andes.

Juan Reynoso made history in Mexican soccer and in Cruz Azul by winning the ninth star for La Maquina. He has a current contract (Photo: José Méndez / EFE)



Reynoso has not stopped receiving praise from everywhere since he achieved what for so long seemed like a utopia: make Cruz Azul champion. The Inca coach ended 23 years of malaria for the La Noria club and embroidered the ninth star of the institution. Although he did not have the reinforcements he requested to solidify the squad, Juan Máximo started the cycle 2021-2022 in the best way when crowning Champion of Champions after beating the Lion from the Argentine Ariel Holan.

Reynoso’s career, however, had long been relevant in Peru. Already in his land he had earned the label of exorcist: he ended the drought of 78 years untitled from Colonel Bolognesi. He was also a Peruvian football champion with Melgar (34 years without turning around) and with Sports University, one of the largest teams in that country, along with Lima Alliance.

Those titles earned her the recognition of the local media, but little was known about her role as a coach in Mexico, where she received an opportunity to coach Cruz Azul Hidalgo (subsidiary of La Maquina then called Ascent MX). The results were not the best and Reynoso had to bitterly accept the end of his first stage as a coach in Aztec lands.

Together with Paolo Guerrero, he is the last great reference of Peruvian soccer. His legacy in Germany makes him a cult player (Photo: Pixathlon / REX / Shutterstock)

The second part of his history in Mexico was radically different. It all started thanks to Enrique Meza, which had him as a player and invited him to be part of the coaching staff of the Puebla. Later, the camotero club gave him the confidence to take over the team. In his first and only year he managed to qualify La Franja to the Liguilla. That good impression opened the doors of Cruz Azul to face the Guardians 2021, a tournament in which he achieved the desired championship.

Claudio Pizarro’s voice has knowledge of the facts. The forward played for 17 years in the Peruvian National Team, time in which he established himself as a benchmark along with players such as Paolo Guerrero and Jefferson Farfán. His extensive journey through European football reserved a privileged place for him in Inca football history.

It was in Germany where Pizarro forged his legend, in clubs like Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich. The Los Andes Bomber held a record for almost nine years that could only be surpassed Robert Lewandowski: became the greatest foreign networkbreaker in the history of the Bundesliga. (The mark was 133 goals; Pizarro finished his career with 197 goals in Teutonic football).

Juan Reynoso gave his champion medal to Enrique Meza, in a gesture of gratitude for having brought him to Mexican soccer as a player and as a coach. (Photo: Twitter / @ reynoso_fer)

Despite his great journey, Claudio was not part of the convocation of the World Cup 2018. The forward’s cycle in the Peruvian national team had ended by then, despite the fact that he was still active in German soccer with the Colonia. Finally, he decided to retire in 2020 at 42 years old.

Reynoso has a current contract in Cruz Azul. In July, the cement company announced the renewal of the bond, but the duration of the contract was not made public. Ricardo Gareca, for his part, ends his contract with Peru in 2023.

