The Quarry, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series

Supermassive has the rope for a while and to work with two editors at the same time. The developers of Until Dawn are now teaming up with 2K to take us into a mysterious camp where different horror genres merge into one interactive cinematic experience. Does The Quarry measure up?

I’m not going to cheat on you: I wasn’t keeping track of The Quarry. A new Supermassive collaboration with 2K? I knew they were on The Dark Pictures Anthology and their new The Devil in Me, so I was surprised that the team was on two titles at once. What didn’t surprise me as much anymore (and not for the worse) is that the software was a cinematic horror adventure, which is what the team is good at. Have you lived up to your latest jobs? The truth is that yes, being a game that reminds me more in its forms and stories of the successful Until Dawn than the notable Man of Medan, Little Hope and House of Ashes.

You already know what Supermassive does, so I repeat the same thing from the last three reviews of the company’s games: if you don’t like it, don’t come. A scary horror adventure, with some exploration and Quick Time Events starring a team of teenagers willing to go through terrible deaths if we fail in our decisions or simply want to kill him. Ideal to play with friends in a marathon session and see what changes take place in history, the first one being truly unforgettable, but without neglecting some elements that help add some replayability to the set. It is evident that the developers have a gift for the genre and are capable enough to create games for two different publishers and satisfy their users equally, but… How exactly has Supermassive’s new game fared? What can we expect from its protagonists in the middle of the turkey age? We tell you about it in the analysis of The Quarry.

Welcome to Hackett’s Quarry

A mechanical problem prevents a group of young camp monitors from returning home after an arduous summer surrounded by children and hormones. The objective of the owner of the camp is simple: that the kids wait for the next morning without leaving the main house. They will do it? Of course not, which will lead to a series of terrifying events that will mix some of the elements that have made Supermassive what it is today: craftsmen of interactive suspense. Naturally, many of the decisions made in the story have an impact on the plot itself, which will lead to our behavior influences the life or death of its different protagonists.

It could have been one of Supermassive’s most candid experiences to dateWhat I have noticed is that The Quarry has been very simple for me, and allow me to explain myself: while in Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures Anthology some mishap always ended up happening that meant the death of several protagonists, I have finished this title no big losses on my team, without experiencing too many moments of tension while playing it despite raising some very interesting narrative situations. It could have been the result of chance, that the fact of ending it with a keyboard and mouse sitting at my desk has directly influenced my attention and my decision making, but the feeling I have is that it could have been one of Supermassive’s most candid experiences to date.

For some it will be a virtue and for others a defect, but it is also the cinematographic adventure in which the decisions least weigh on the punishment you receive. It is relatively easy to resume a game before a decision that involves a drastic event, something not very common in other games of the company, which makes it easy for players who want to trace all the forks of history, but subtracts some tension from the decisions made. However, it ends up being fun to take on various roles in the game and turn Emma into a real jerk and Jacob into a pushover. He switches roles in the next game and enjoys the result.

But don’t get me wrong: The Quarry has all the ingredients you can expect from a Supermassive video game, with completely disturbing characters, a completely unexpected twist in the story and the subtle mix of different types of horror always ready to surprise you in each one. from its corners. As usual in all the firm’s titles, The Quarry has some famous actors such as Shea Whigham, Michael Shannon, David Arquette (former WCW champion and one of the protagonists of Scream) or the legend Lance Henriksen (Bishop and Aliens)who at 82 years old has worked on a new video game after his appearance in Detroit: Become Human or the completely forgettable Aliens: Colonial Marines.

Hackett’s Quarry Forever!

It has been decided to dub it into Spanish and it has one of the most remarkable musical sections of the Supermassive library to date. It plays wonderfully with the sound setting and poses some truly disturbing and trademark situations. Graphically it looks at a high level, with some great models that, in their eagerness to seek almost photorealism, do not fall into the disturbing valley. The decision to present the new perspective of the game in some sections in which it seems that they follow us with a camera in hand, it was also a pleasant design decision that provides identity to the presentation of the adventure.

One of the best games Supermassive has made to dateSurely we are facing one of the best games that Supermassive has made to date. There are nine main characters and many possibilities of survival that are available in the adventure. That its developers are able to propose a story in which you are curious to know how the adventures of our (poults) protagonists progress is the greatest success of cinematographic adventures and The Quarry achieves it with flying colors. If you have friends with whom to play it in a marathon session of surprises, betrayals and adventures in the field you will enjoy it even more if possible. Its online multiplayer is scheduled for early July.

Did I like The Quarry? Definitely. Does the team have any rope coming up with interactive horror stories on consoles and PC? It seems. Who are we to ask a studio to stop doing what they’re good at? No one. If you enjoy interactive scary movies where surrogates mix with exploration and jump scares made in Supermassive you are before your first game of the summer.