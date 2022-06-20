The Quarry and High On Life would have been very close to being Stadia exclusive games

Both games would have been projects devised with Google’s cloud gaming service in mind, according to Axios.

Supermassive has brought us an entire summer horror movie in the form of a video game with The Quarry: the authors of Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures launched their new interactive adventure on June 10 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X |Yes, but apparently the horror game was close to having reached the market as a Stadia exclusive.

The same could have happened with High On Life, the new game from the creators of Rick and Morty that we could see at the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase. The information comes from two sources who spoke with Stephen Totilo from Axios, and they point out that both games would have signed an exclusive launch deal for Stadia, before Google decided to downsize its in-house gaming business.

Supermassive Games “was looking for a publishing partner when the project came to an end,” a Take-Two representative told Axios. Totilo recalled that the collaboration between Google and Supermassive came to be announced in 2020although they never specified the project with which they would carry it out.

A spokesperson for Squanch Games has declined to comment beyond the game’s specific platforms. After the closure of studies, Google assured that Stadia was alive and well, and that it will continue to work for improve service and add value to users. If you want to know more about the new teenage nightmare of the parents of Until Dawn, remember that in 3DJuegos you have our analysis of The Quarry available.

