The Quarry delays its online multiplayer and sets a new date to have a terrifying time with our friends

The game, from the creators of Until Dawn, maintains its launch for June 10.

The authors of Until Dawn, Supermassive Games, have not gotten off the bandwagon of terror and they continue to offer us experiences to make our hair stand on end. His latest idea is called The Quarry and he has already been captivating us with extensive gameplays and a premise that, although simple, can lead to a thousand outcomes. The game is scheduled to launch early next month, but according to new information, it will arrive something incomplete.

The online multiplayer mode will arrive with an update on July 8Will Byles, director of The Quarry, has connected with the community via Twitter to raise expectations for the imminent release of the game. However, this emotion is accompanied by bad news: “We have made the difficult decision to delay online multiplayer to give you the best possible experience. However, it is not a long wait; online multiplayer will be added via update on July 8“.

The director of the game and author of the message, Will Byles, has assured users that The Quarry is still dated for the next June 10th. In this way, the title will hit the market on the scheduled day and will include additions such as the local cooperative or the movie mode, which promises to entertain us (and scare us) for many hours. However, we will have to wait a little longer to enjoy the online experience with friends.

Until then, we can progress through the main campaign and unlock the 180+ endings available in the game, which will help us kill time while we wait for the aforementioned online multiplayer update. At 3DJuegos we have already experienced this adventure and we believe that Supermassive Games could be developing a title as powerful as Until Dawn. If you want to deepen this opinion, we recommend you read our first impressions of The Quarry.

More about: The Quarry, Supermassive Games, Delay, Horror, Multiplayer and Until Dawn.