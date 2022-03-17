The Quarry is the new horror game from the creators of Until Dawn: date and time for its first trailer

2K Games is responsible for the edition of this title that already has a launch window in stores.

Leaked a few weeks ago by the European Union Intellectual Property Office, The Quarry has been confirmed today as the new horror experience of Supermassive Games, the team behind Until Dawn and the narrative horror adventure anthology The Dark Pictures. At the moment there are not many more details, but there is good news: the video game will be presented this Thursday.

“What does not kill you makes you stronger. Don’t miss the announcement of The Quarry, Supermassive Games’ new horror experience, available this summer”, we can read in a message shared via Twitter by 2K Games, where in addition to confirming the release window for production they quote everyone those interested to visit The Quarry web portal tomorrow, from 17:00 (peninsular time).

With this development, Supermassive adds a new partner to its portfolio of releases after the good work shown with PlayStation (Until Dawn) and The Dark Pictures (Bandai Namco). This series, by the way, is still going on with The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me as its next release on the market. In addition, up to five additional adventures in the franchise were recently leaked.

There was also talk of a new unannounced multiplayer game in December following a job opening for multiplayer adventure designers with experience developing multiplayer rules, combat systems, progression, and crafting tutorials. Will this information correspond to The Quarry? Luckily, we won’t have to wait long to find out, this Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

In the meantime, you can discover what the British team is capable of by consulting the review of Until Dawn for PS4 published on the pages of 3DJuegos.

More about: The Quarry, Supermassive Games and 2K Games.