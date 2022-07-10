The Quarry is updated with a multiplayer feature that fans have been asking for since launch

The Supermassive Games title brings as its main novelty the inclusion of the multiplayer mode.

The Quarry, a title developed by Supermassive Games, is about the spiritual successor from Until Dawn. After a month on the market, the title has been updated adding a function highly demanded by users. It has been through Twitter that 2K has confirmed the most relevant of the patch, which brings as main novelty the inclusion of the Wolfpack multiplayer.

It is a way that enables up to 7 players to be in the same game. The mode that most resembles it is its cooperative mode, which came out of the box with the game. Additionally, players can now hear the Full Bizarre Yet Bonafide Podcast. Also, those users who have the Deluxe Edition will be able to use new costumes from the 80s.

The Quarry is available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One y PC. In our analysis we classify it as a good option for enjoy terror in the summer. Also, another title was recently confirmed developed by Supermassive Games called The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me which will come this fall.

More about: The Quarry and Supermassive Games.