The Quarry releases a demo on Xbox and Steam to try its horror proposal for free

After announcing that they have been acquired by Nordisk Games, in Supermassive Games they want those who haven’t tried The Quarry yet to give it a try. For this reason, they have announced that from this week a free demo on both Steam and Xbox.

PC gamers or those who own an Xbox One or an Xbox Series X|S can download this trial version at no additional cost in the corresponding digital stores, allowing them to play the full chapter of the prologue and its multiplayer modeWolf Pack, which arrived in July.

Multiplayer mode allows up to 8 peopleIt’s about an hour of gameplay to test this horror experience from the creators of Until Dawn, which boasts a strong cinematic focus and a significant weight in decisions that we take during our game. We can do it alone or accompanied (up to 8 players), taking the elections through a vote that appears on the screen.

In the analysis of The Quarry, our colleague Toni Piedrabuena pointed out that the new Supermassive Games is a summer horror adventure “ideal to be enjoyed in company and with enough forks enough to want to know the fate that awaits its protagonists after our decisions”.

