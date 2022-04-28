The Quarry will put horror fans to the test with more than 180 endings, will you endure them all?

Supermassive Games, authors of Until Dawn, will debut a Movie Mode with which it will not be necessary to take the controller.

Supermassive Games has already given us goosebumps with their work on Until Dawn, but the development team wants to continue exploring the limits of terror with the next The Quarry. The proposal invites us to overcome a terrifying night at a summer camp, so we will see the fate of nine monitors played by a large cast of actors. But, as is customary in development studio projects, our decisions they will change the argument completely.

The Quarry will feature 186 alternate endingsWe can imagine the obvious, that The Quarry has more than one alternate ending. However, Supermassive Games surprises us once again with an adventure that has a total of 186 outcomes. Although this amounts to repeated scenes and slight changes in the development of the plot, the authors believe that the key is in the context that we will discover with each end.

This is how the director of the game explains it, Will Byleson IGN, where he boasts of all the endings devised by the team: “We’ve thought of 186 different endings for these characters, not just ‘stay alive’ or ‘die’… The stories they have along the way are enormously varied“. Ultimately, these anecdotes will broaden the game experience: “We really like the idea of ​​giving you context, so you can have the same conversation, but knowing that person just killed someone, and that context changes everything“.

Although this may seem heavy for players, it should be noted that The Quarry will have a Movie Mode that will invite us to relax on the sofa and eat popcorn, without the need to interact with the game. In addition, Supermassive Games offers us to know the beginning of the game with a 30-minute gameplay that has already given us goosebumps.

More about: The Quarry, Supermassive Games, Until Dawn and Finals.