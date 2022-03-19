The quarterfinals of the Europa League were drawn: Barcelona will face one of the greats of the Bundesliga

The matchups for the Europa League quarterfinals have been determined.

A few hours after defining the last eight survivors of the UEFA Europa Leaguethe second tournament in importance of the Old continentwas held in Nyon the draw to meet the quarterfinal pairings: the FC Barcelona from Xavi Hernandez will be measured against Eintracht Frankfurtone of the teams with the longest tradition in the Bundesliga.

After removing the Galatasaray of Turkey, the Barcelona group will have to come across The Eagles Germans, who come from overcoming the Betis and they are one of the casts with the longest tradition in German football. The Eintracht Frankfurt even reached the semi-finals of the Europa League in the 2018/19 season and is emerging in this edition as one of the strongest in the competition.

The other crosses that the draw carried out in the headquarters of the UEFA they have nothing to envy to this shock: to the RB Leipzig touched him against Atalantathe West Ham will be rival of Olympic of Lyon and the Scottish Rangers will have to see each other’s faces Sporting Clube de Braga.

FC Barcelona comes from eliminating Galatasaray and will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League (Photo: REUTERS)

Unlike some previous phases, in this instance the clubs could face any opponent, since they all shared the same pot. On the other hand, the semifinals were also established (each one will know their potential rivals, since it was defined towards the final) and the respective locations. And on his way to the end, the Barça will meet the winner of West Ham-Lyon If you can get past the first Frankfurt.

It should be noted that the UEFAproduct of the warlike conflict caused by Russia on Ukrainedecided to suspend from the competition the Spartak Moscowwhich led to the automatic classification to the next phase of the RB Leipzig German.

Of the eight survivors of the competition, the only one who knows what it is like to lift this trophy is precisely Eintracht Frankfurt from Germany. (in the 1979/80 season they won against Borussia Mönchengladbach). The top winner of this tournament is Sevilla, with six trophies, although the Andalusian side fell by the wayside at the hands of the Hammers.

THE DATES OF THE NEXT PHASES OF THE EUROPA LEAGUE :

Quarter finals

• First legs: 7/6 April

• Second legs: April 14/13

semifinals

• First legs: 28/27 April

• Second legs: May 5/4

Final

• Saturday May 18 (Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, Seville)

