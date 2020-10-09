‘The Queen’ Actor Helena Bonham Carter To Narrate ‘Clown’

Oscar nominee and BAFTA-winning British actor Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”) will narrate animated Christmas particular “Quentin Blake’s Clown” for U.Ok. broadcaster Channel 4.

Impressed by the eponymous ebook by one among Britain’s best-known authors/illustrators, Quentin Blake — who illustrated Roald Dahl books — “Quentin Blake’s Clown” is a half-hour animation bringing to life the adventures of a little bit toy clown, thrown away with a load of outdated discarded toys, as he goes on a journey to discover a new loving house for himself and his buddies.

Created with conventional hand drawn animation methods to seize the distinctive type of Quentin Blake’s paintings, this system shall be a part of a protracted and established custom of Channel 4’s animated Christmas specials comparable to “The Snowman,” “The Tiger Who Got here to Tea,” and “We’re Occurring a Bear Hunt.”

The present is produced by Eagle Eye Drama, the manufacturing firm launched in 2019 by the group behind world drama model Walter Presents.

Accompanying this system shall be a brief making-of function with contributions from Blake, Bonham Carter and the important thing animators and executives, giving perception into the inventive course of.

Blake stated: “‘Clown’ has all the time been one among my favourite characters, and it’s fantastic now to see him off the web page and working about on his personal.”

Commissioned by Channel 4 head of drama Caroline Hollick, and supported by a grant from the BFI’s Younger Audiences Content material Fund, this system shall be directed by Luigi Berio (“Genova Sinfonia della Città”) and government produced by Massimo Fenati, with Eagle Eye Drama’s Jo McGrath and Walter Iuzzolino overseeing the mission as joint inventive administrators.

Hollick stated: “We’re delighted that this Christmas, Channel 4 will present this enduring story of a field of as soon as much-loved, now discarded toys and Clown’s impassioned journey to seek out all of them a brand new house. Quentin Blake’s distinctive type of drawing has been delightfully realised in animation kind by the extraordinarily proficient group at Eagle Eye Drama.”

Worldwide distribution shall be dealt with by New Regency.