‘The Queen’ Actor Michael Sheen Reveals Why He Returned Royal Honor

British actor Michael Sheen, BAFTA nominee for “The Queen,” has lastly revealed why he returned the Most Wonderful Order of the British Empire (OBE) honor introduced to him by the Queen in 2009.

The choice to return the OBE stemmed from a deeper understanding of the connection between Wales, the place Sheen is from, and the British state, previous to delivering a lecture in 2017, the actor informed journalist Owen Jones in a video interview printed Tuesday.

In 2017, Sheen delivered the Raymond Williams Lecture, named after the late Welsh theorist, addressing themes of Welsh tradition and identification. Within the lecture, Sheen referred to how the Prince of Wales title, held by the inheritor obvious to the British throne, was bestowed by King Edward I upon his son, as a part of his quelling a Welsh rebel.

“In my analysis to do this lecture, I learnt rather a lot about Welsh historical past,” Sheen informed Jones. “I bear in mind sitting there going, ‘Nicely I’ve a selection — I both don’t give this lecture and maintain on to my OBE, or I give this lecture and I’ve to provide my OBE again.’”

Sheen pressured that he was extremely honored to obtain the OBE and it helped him in all kinds of the way.

“I didn’t imply any disrespect however I simply realized I’d be a hypocrite if I stated the issues I used to be going to say within the lecture concerning the nature of the connection between Wales and the British state,” Sheen stated. The actor stated he didn’t need to publicize his returning the honour at the moment.

Charles, the present Prince of Wales, will forfeit the title when he ascends the throne. Sheen stated it could be a “actually significant and highly effective gesture for that title to now not be held in the identical method because it has earlier than. That will be an extremely significant factor I believe to occur.”

The connection between Wales and the monarchy was detailed in a season three episode of “The Crown,” during which a 20-year-old Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) is distributed to Wales to be taught Welsh forward of receiving his title, and is met with a frosty reception by locals.