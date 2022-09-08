The Queen in bed and an intruder through the window: the most surreal morning that Elizabeth II experienced in her life

Michael Fagan, the intruder who gained access to Queen Elizabeth II’s bedroom at Buckingham Palace in 1982, photographed at the Tower of London, UK, on ​​February 9, 1985. (Photo by R. Brigden/Express/Hulton Archive /GettyImages)

The Queen isabel II, who died today at the age of 96, experienced all kinds of unusual events in her life. But none like the one that surprised her one July morning in 1982 when she woke up to a bloodied man at the foot of her bed. It happened more specifically on July 9 of that year, when a 30-year-old man, Michael Fagan, managed to enter the monarch’s bedroom at 7:15 AM while she slept.

Fagan, incredibly easily circumventing all the security measures of the Buckingham Palacesat on the monarch’s bed and chatted for ten minutes with her. While they were talking, the unexpected guest asked Isabel II a cigarette. “I don’t have here”, his Majesty told him, “but I can go get it in the next room”. The intruder agreed and the queen took the opportunity to notify her guard, who immediately subdued the man.

Prince Philip of Edinburgh, who slept in another room, remained oblivious to the surprising situation that his wife was waging.

Magazine Life He recalled the situation like this:

“Shortly after Argentina’s surrender, a strange and disturbing incident occurred, revealing the queen’s unruffled calm in a crisis. At 7:15 a.m. on July 9, 1982, she was awakened by a door slamming, and moments later a barefoot man in a T-shirt and jeans was standing at the foot of her bed, his bloody hand holding a shard of glass from a bottle. broken ashtray.

‘Get out of here at once!’ said the queen. But the intruder – Michael Fagan, an unemployed 33-year-old house painter and father of four who suffers from schizophrenia – ignored her queen and began taking it out on her. Isabel called for help, but there was no answer. Meanwhile, she patiently listened to the young man’s problems and expressed her sympathy for him. When Fagan asked for a cigarette, the queen directed him to a nearby pantry, and upon reaching the hall, Fagan was met by a footman bringing Her Majesty’s corgis (a type of dog) for a morning petting. She managed to detain Fagan until the police arrived. The intruder, who would later spend six months in a psychiatric facility, said after the incident that he had planned to cut his wrists in front of the queen. ‘I wasn’t afraid,’ Isabel said later. ‘It was all very surreal.’ He just walked in, we had a chat and he left without incident, and that was it.’

Fagan’s daring escape, which scaled a four-meter wall of barbed and spiked wire and climbed up a drainpipe to an open window near the Queen’s apartments, was a flagrant breach of security, for which Thatcher had to face a lot of pressure.”

The story coincides with Ingrid Sewardbiographer, who in her book on the queen of England, Paul Whybrew, the monarch’s most trusted man, was walking Elizabeth’s dogs at the time.. When she returned, the queen had managed to escape from the bedroom, and “Big Paul” struggled with Fagan down to the ground. However, the stranger would later say that he was very kind to him. “Looks like you need a drink.”Fagan says Whybrew told him, and then poured him a glass of whiskey until the police finally arrived.

The then prime minister, Margaret ThatcherShe was “deeply concerned” about the incident, as was her then Home Secretary, William Whitelaw, the royal family’s chief security officer. Whitelaw he had to intervene hastily in the House of Commons to explain such an intrusion into the queen’s private life.

Fagana painter and decorator, recounted that the incident of the July 9, 1982 was his second attempt for entering the palace; the first happened about a month earlier. According to an interview she gave to Daily MirrorOn Fagan’s first attempt, he managed to climb up a drainpipe and was spotted by a palace employee who alerted security, but by the time guards arrived at the scene, he had disappeared.

Apparently, Fagan he entered the palace through an open window in the roof and spent 30 minutes eating cheddar cheese and crackers and wandering around like a tourist. According to the information published at the time, the alarms were damaged and did not go off.

Fagan said that he entered the mail room where he saw gifts for the newborn Prince William. The intruder recounted that he poured himself half a bottle of wine before deciding to leave, and during all this time he was completely unnoticed by security personnel. “I went into Carlos’s room, took the wine from the rack and drank it. It was cheap Californian.” said to The Independent.

Unable to resist the temptation to return to the palace, Fagan tried his luck a second time on July 9, this time climbing the four-meter-high wall of Buckingham and, again, climbing up a drain pipe. She was wandering around for a while. Then the man entered the queen’s room and opened the curtains to wake her up. He assured that Isabel II she was “trembling” when she found him at her side. In statements to The Mirrorsaid : “I walked past her bed and she seemed too small to be the queen. So I go over and pull back the curtain, just to make sure, and she all of a sudden she sat up and she’s like, ‘What are you doing here?

Some posts at the time claimed that the queen remained incredibly calm and continued to speak to him until security agents arrived. Nevertheless, Fagan He denied that version and told The Mirror : “Nope! She walked past me and ran out of the room.”.

Fagan he was arrested but was not charged with trespassing and the charges were eventually dropped when he was admitted to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. Now, his crime would be considered criminal. What got him into legal trouble was the fact that on his first visit he stole Prince Charles’s wine.

