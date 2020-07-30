The Queen joins a video call in preview clip from Anne: The Princess Royal at 70

ITV has launched an advance clip of their new documentary Anne: The Princess Royal at 70, which sees Queen Elizabeth II go surfing to a video convention call.

The considerably cumbersome expertise has turn into a lifestyle for many individuals in the UK, as bodily workplace conferences needed to be scrapped as a result of social distancing and lockdown measures.

Most can recall at least one awkward encounter, together with the Queen herself who mentions that her daughter’s face has not appeared on her laptop display when the call begins.

“You don’t want me, what I appear like,” Anne laughs, as she introduces her mom to a workforce of PR consultants.

The princess seems to be ahead to having the ability to conduct her charity work in particular person once more, believing that digital occasions don’t examine to the true factor.

She continues: “With on-line expertise, being in contact is one factor nevertheless it’s not fairly the identical. The means to satisfy individuals, that’s what makes a distinction.”

The documentary has been produced to mark Princess Anne’s 70th birthday, which is certain to be in contrast to another resulting from persevering with considerations arising from the pandemic.

Within the three-minute teaser from tonight’s programme, she additionally discusses how she’s missed finishing up her public duties, together with her position in Gatcombe’s Competition of British Eventing.

Whereas she has discovered the pause “irritating”, she goes on to acknowledge that she is lucky to be spending time in the open countryside.

Princess Anne mentioned: “Go searching, it’s not arduous right here. The thought of being caught in a block of flats with young children… I can’t think about how tough that will be.”

Anne: The Princess Royal at 70 airs Wednesday 29th July at 9pm on ITV. In the event you’re in search of one thing else to observe, try our TV Information.