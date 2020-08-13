The Queen Of England’s Favorite Christmas Movie Is Not What You’d Probably Guess

Depart a Remark
In case you partake in celebrating Christmas, then likelihood is you will have a favourite Christmas film. A few of it’s possible you’ll like classics like Miracle on 34th Road, a few of it’s possible you’ll get pleasure from extra trendy fare like Elf. Effectively, even Elizabeth II, the Queen of England, has a film she likes to look at each Christmastime, but it surely’s not one thing one would think about notably festive. It’s the 1980 motion cheese fest Flash Gordon.
This revelation comes actor Brian Blessed, who performed the winged Prince Vultan in Flash Gordon. Whereas talking in regards to the film celebrating its 40th anniversary, Blessed famous how lots of people come as much as him asking that he say his character’s iconic catchphrase, “Gordon’s alive?” This contains the Queen of England, who apparently watches Flash Gordon along with her grandchildren each Christmas. Right here’s the request Her Royal Highness as soon as made to Blessed after they met, as he knowledgeable Yahoo Motion pictures:
You recognize, we watch Flash Gordon on a regular basis, me and the grandchildren. And when you don’t thoughts, I’ve obtained the grandchildren right here, would you thoughts saying ‘Gordon’s alive’?
I’ve to say, whereas I’ve by no means paired Christmas and Flash Gordon in the identical thought till now, contemplating what number of instances I’ve cycled by the standard Christmas films from my youthful days, I’m tempted to comply with within the Queen’s footsteps and spice issues by enjoying it. On the very least, the film is filled with wild colours, and that might be sufficient to get one within the festive spirit.
Launched on December 5, 1980, and based mostly on the long-running, same-named sketch that started again in 1934, Flash Gordon additionally starred Sam Jones, Max von Sydow, Melody Anderson, Topol, Ornella Muti, Timothy Dalton and Peter Wyngarde, amongst others. Whereas the film didn’t impress commercially, it was met with a strong quantity of constructive important reception and has gained a cult following.
Whereas that Flash Gordon sequel teased on the finish of the primary film by no means got here to be, there have been efforts lately to re-explore the property in a cinematic setting. Initially the plan was to ship a live-action Flash Gordon reboot, however in June 2019, it was reported that Taika Waititi got here aboard to assist work on an animated Flash Gordon film. Nevertheless, as a result of Waititi is busy within the years forward with Thor: Love and Thunder and a Star Wars film, it’s unclear if this challenge remains to be occurring or if a special filmmaker will take over on it.
Of course, simply because the Queen of England evidently likes watching Flash Gordon with the household at Christmas doesn’t essentially imply it’s her favourite film of all time. It’s beforehand been reported that such an honor belonged to 1989’s Shirley Valentine, a romantic comedy-drama following a middle-aged girl who rekindles childhood desires and goes on a journey of self-discovery. Nonetheless, even when Flash Gordon isn’t on the high of the record, I doubt I’m alone getting a kick out of her seated to look at it along with her household, the Queen soundtrack blasting from their sound system.
As for if/when the Flash Gordon property will return to the massive display screen, preserve checking again with CinemaBlend for extra updates, and look by our 2020 launch schedule to be taught what films are supposed to return out later this yr.
