The Queen Of England’s Favorite Christmas Movie Is Not What You’d Probably Guess

Whereas that Flash Gordon sequel teased on the finish of the primary film by no means got here to be, there have been efforts lately to re-explore the property in a cinematic setting. Initially the plan was to ship a live-action Flash Gordon reboot, however in June 2019, it was reported that Taika Waititi got here aboard to assist work on an animated Flash Gordon film. Nevertheless, as a result of Waititi is busy within the years forward with Thor: Love and Thunder and a Star Wars film, it’s unclear if this challenge remains to be occurring or if a special filmmaker will take over on it.