The Queen Vic will be open when EastEnders returns

When EastEnders final aired a brand new episode, it ended with an already-iconic second that exposed Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) was the brand new proprietor of The Queen Vic, whereas a grinning Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) and a livid Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) regarded on.

However given the social distancing measures in place, will the notorious London pub be open for enterprise in any respect?

Nicely, Max Branning star Jake Wooden has shared some constructive information throughout an look on Good Morning Britain immediately, telling the hosts: “The Queen Vic is opening up, sure, and I believe everybody in there will be socially distanced”.

After the smug look Ian solid Phil’s means when we final noticed him, social distancing couldn’t come sooner for the Walford unique.

With Emmerdale returning correctly to the screens yesterday and airing the primary UK cleaning soap footage since lockdown, followers have been having enjoyable attempting to work out which scenes have been filmed beneath social distancing circumstances and which weren’t, however Wooden thinks that recreation could not be simple to play when it involves EastEnders episodes. “Truly, we’ve seen a few of the stuff they’ve shot and it’s very intelligent. I believe you’re not going to note as a viewer. There’s different stuff they’re doing as nicely that I’ve been advised I can’t discuss.”

Wooden additionally gave us an perception into what Walford will appear like put up lockdown and he confirmed that whereas lockdown will have taken place for the residents of Albert Sq., the main target will not be on it contemplating it’s inconceivable to know what the state of affairs will be within the nation, and certainly the world, at any given time. Whereas the solid solely went again to work yesterday (June 29th), Wooden defined that the crew have been there for much longer attempting to get all the things prepared and secure for filming.

A return date for the BBC cleaning soap has not but been introduced however hopefully, provided that new footage is being recorded, it will not be lengthy earlier than we learn how all of the unresolved EastEnders tales proceed. Within the meantime, followers have been handled to behind the scenes sequence, Secrets and techniques From the Sq. on Monday evenings, whereas traditional EastEnders episodes from the exhibits run within the common Tuesday slot.

