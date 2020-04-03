The Queen will make special televised address to nation amid coronavirus crisis

The Royal Household has introduced that Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II will address the UK and the Commonwealth in a televised broadcast this Sunday (fifth April).

Airing at 8pm BST, the monarch will address the present Coronavirus crisis throughout TV, radio and the household’s social media accounts. Actual broadcast particulars are but to be confirmed, however the message is predicted to be air throughout BBC, ITV and Sky on tv, and will even be broadcast on radio.

The information was introduced on the Royal Household’s official Twitter account.

On Sunday fifth April at 8pm (BST)

Her Majesty The Queen will address the UK and the Commonwealth in a televised broadcast. In addition to on tv and radio, The Queen’s address will be proven on The @RoyalFamily’s social media channels. pic.twitter.com/EADh7WNU7b — The Royal Household (@RoyalFamily) April 3, 2020

In a press release, Buckingham Palace mentioned: “Her Majesty The Queen has recorded a special broadcast to the UK and the Commonwealth in relation to the coronavirus outbreak. The televised address will be broadcast at 8pm on Sunday fifth April, 2020.

“The address was recorded at Windsor Fortress.”

The Queen beforehand spoke to the nation with such a special address in 2012 to mark her Diamond Jubilee. She additionally addressed the nation in 1991 in the course of the Gulf Warfare, in 1997 after the dying of Princess Diana and after the Queen Mom’s dying in 2002.

The Queen's address will be broadcast at 8pm on Sunday fifth April 2020.